Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey Questionable to Play Dolphins

The Ravens' cornerback situation is tenuous heading into Sunday's game, as three top cornerbacks are listed as questionable. Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee), and Brandon Stephens (quad) all missed practice time this week.

Peters is coming back from last year's knee injury and practiced fully for the first time this year on Thursday, but was limited Friday. Humphrey was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and sat out Friday. Stephens was limited in Wednesday's practice but sidelined Thursday and Friday.

Baltimore needs all the help it can get at cornerback with talented Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle coming to town. Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the fastest players in the league and Waddle topped 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie last season.

The Ravens are already dealing with the loss of Kyle Fuller to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, so they're dipping into their reserves early on. Rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams could be called to play more defensive snaps in their second NFL game.