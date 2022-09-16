Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

J.K. Dobbins Hopeful to Make Debut
Running back J.K. Dobbins could make his 2022 debut in Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins. Dobbins was a full practice participant all week long and is questionable for Sunday's game.
"I feel great. Actually, I feel amazing," Dobbins said Friday. "That's how I feel right now."
Asked whether he expects to play Sunday, Dobbins said "we'll see."
"That's the answer I got to give you," he said. "But I don't know. I truly don't know. Maybe, I am, maybe not. We'll see."
Dobbins was projected to have a monster sophomore season before suffering a major knee injury in last year's preseason finale. He said he tore his ACL, LCL and meniscus, leading to an arduous rehab that tested the workhorse's patience.
After leading all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0) as a rookie, Dobbins is eager to prove he's still a superstar waiting to emerge.
"It will be a surreal feeling just to get back out there," Dobbins said. "In front of a full stadium, I haven't done that yet since I've been in Baltimore. I know I'll be feeling excited and hopefully the fans will be feeling excited as well."
Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey Questionable to Play Dolphins
The Ravens' cornerback situation is tenuous heading into Sunday's game, as three top cornerbacks are listed as questionable. Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee), and Brandon Stephens (quad) all missed practice time this week.
Peters is coming back from last year's knee injury and practiced fully for the first time this year on Thursday, but was limited Friday. Humphrey was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and sat out Friday. Stephens was limited in Wednesday's practice but sidelined Thursday and Friday.
Baltimore needs all the help it can get at cornerback with talented Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle coming to town. Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the fastest players in the league and Waddle topped 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie last season.
The Ravens are already dealing with the loss of Kyle Fuller to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, so they're dipping into their reserves early on. Rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams could be called to play more defensive snaps in their second NFL game.
"They'd be ready; they look good, but they're rookies," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "So, it'd be a new experience for them, but they've worked hard. They're talented guys. They're going to be playing regardless; they'll be out there playing in the game both on defense and special teams no matter what the numbers end up being."
Ronnie Stanley Doubtful to Make Debut
All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley continues to build back up in practice but isn't likely to make his game debut.
Stanley is listed as doubtful to play after being a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Friday. It's the same routine he had last week.
Patrick Mekari is expected to start at left tackle for the Ravens, facing a strong Dolphins defensive front and pass rush.
"He plays well at every spot, and now he's playing left tackle, arguably the physically toughest position to play on the offensive line," Harbaugh said. "So, [we're] very grateful that he's on our team, and he is who he is."
Travis Jones Questionable to Play, Patrick Ricard Makes Progress
Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones is a possibility for Sunday's game, as he's made quick progress in his rehab to get back into game form.
Jones returned to practice this week after hyperextending his knee on Aug. 21. After one day of limited work, he was a full participant Thursday and Friday.
Jones was one of the Ravens' standouts in training camp and the preseason, and if he's able to play in his first game Sunday, it would make an already superb defensive line rotation even stronger.
Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) was back on the practice field in limited capacity after being sidelined Wednesday and Thursday. Ricard is a key part of the offense, and specifically with getting the run game going. Wide receiver James Proche II (groin) didn't practice Thursday or Friday and is doubtful.
Dolphins Have Injury Concerns at Tackle
Like the New York Jets the week before, the Dolphins have injury concerns at offensive tackle.
Right tackle Austin Jackson (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve, meaning Greg Little will start and face a heavy dose of Odafe Oweh.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) was limited in practice Friday and questionable to play, though he is a player that will often grind through injuries.
Safety Brandon Jones (hip) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. Defensive end Christian Wilkins (back) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable.
Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) are also questionable. Tight end Cethan Carter was ruled out.