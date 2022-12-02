News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams Could Return Next Week

Lamar Jackson Is Pleased With Red-Zone Changes

Improving in the red zone has been a point of emphasis this week in both game-planning and practice, as red-zone struggles have hampered the offense the past couple weeks and the Broncos have the league's top-ranked red-zone defense.

"I feel pretty good. It looks pretty good. It looks great, actually," Jackson said.

"But we're going to have to see when the game starts. Anything can look good in practice, but when everyone is flying around and people are trying to get after it, some things might not look good. So, we're going to have to see."

Jackson Remembers His Time With Marshal Yanda

Jackson spent two years playing with Marshal Yanda, who will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor during Sunday's game.

Yanda retired after Jackson's 2019 MVP season. Kevin Zeitler has done an excellent job stepping in the past two seasons, but there's no doubt that Yanda is in a class of his own.

"I had that Hall of Famer right there at guard – a dog, a true legend," Jackson said.

"There are so many words you can describe him [as], especially out there on that field when it [was] game time, practice … I feel like he prepared [in] practice just like it was a game, and that's just what helped us out, especially with the line [who] were so joined in with him. Ronnie [Stanley], those guys, were just all dialed in. And just having him back to be in the Ring of Honor, that's amazing, because his 13 great years he played here were tremendous to watch."

