News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Williams Could Return Next Week

Dec 02, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120222-N&N
Phil Hoffmann/Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) RB J.K. Dobbins & S Marcus Williams

Marcus Williams, J.K. Dobbins Could Return Next Week

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday that safety Marcus Williams and running back J.K. Dobbins will not play against the Broncos Sunday, but they are possibilities to face the Steelers next week.

This was Williams' second week of practice and he advanced to catching the ball with both hands, but had another week without any physical contact. He's been wearing a plastic cast on his wrist.

Dobbins returned to the practice field this week after having a clean-up knee procedure and looked quick in drills Wednesday.

"He looked good, and I'm looking forward to seeing him next week," Harbaugh said. "I think next week we'll be having a conversation with both those guys [Dobbins and Williams] in terms of whether they can play or not."

Lamar Jackson Is Pleased With Red-Zone Changes

Improving in the red zone has been a point of emphasis this week in both game-planning and practice, as red-zone struggles have hampered the offense the past couple weeks and the Broncos have the league's top-ranked red-zone defense.

"I feel pretty good. It looks pretty good. It looks great, actually," Jackson said.

"But we're going to have to see when the game starts. Anything can look good in practice, but when everyone is flying around and people are trying to get after it, some things might not look good. So, we're going to have to see."

Jackson Remembers His Time With Marshal Yanda

Jackson spent two years playing with Marshal Yanda, who will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor during Sunday's game.

Yanda retired after Jackson's 2019 MVP season. Kevin Zeitler has done an excellent job stepping in the past two seasons, but there's no doubt that Yanda is in a class of his own.

"I had that Hall of Famer right there at guard – a dog, a true legend," Jackson said.

"There are so many words you can describe him [as], especially out there on that field when it [was] game time, practice … I feel like he prepared [in] practice just like it was a game, and that's just what helped us out, especially with the line [who] were so joined in with him. Ronnie [Stanley], those guys, were just all dialed in. And just having him back to be in the Ring of Honor, that's amazing, because his 13 great years he played here were tremendous to watch."

Lamar Jackson Is Ready to Face Lamar Jackson

The Broncos signed Lamar Jackson to their practice squad this week, providing headline writers with plenty of opportunities.

Jackson said there was some people confused on social media thinking he had gone to Denver.

"People were crying, whining in my DMs," Jackson said with a laugh. "It was like, 'That's not me.'(laughter) It is what it is, though. I'm here; he's there. I'm good."

