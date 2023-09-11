Late for Work: Fallout From J.K. Dobbins' Season-Ending Injury

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha: "For all the talk about the revamped look of Baltimore's offense under new coordinator Todd Monken, that unit severely underwhelmed in its debut. … The good news is that this is Baltimore, a team that usually finds a way to adapt to whatever is thrown at it. It's going to take time for Jackson to find a comfort level with an offense that will be asking him to do more with his wide receivers. The loss of Dobbins also will impact some of the creativity Monken wants to instill in this unit. There's plenty of time for it to come together. It's just likely to take longer than initially expected."

The offensive line didn't have its best day, as Jackson was under pressure for much of the game.

"The offensive line returned four starters but it didn't look like it, and now it could be short-handed. The novelty of the new Ravens offense begged a lot of questions entering the season opener, but the offensive line didn't appear to be one of them," Press Box’s Bo Smolka wrote. "Yet the Texans' defensive front gave this group fits. They frequently won one-on-one battles, collapsed the pocket and didn't let Lamar Jackson get into any rhythm, especially early. Jackson finished the first half 7-for-11 for 60 yards and one interception, and more than once he had to tuck the ball and run or otherwise get on the move to avoid pressure."

The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker: "Pressure was the Ravens' real undoing in the first half, with almost every Houston blitz sending a free rusher into Jackson's personal space. He completed just one pass against these all-out attacks before halftime. A smattering of boos echoed across M&T Bank Stadium after their final drive of the half went kaput.

"They finally gained a foothold with a 71-yard touchdown drive to start the second half, mixing power runs with Jackson strikes to Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. In those moments, we saw glimpses of what this offense could be, but the path could be jagged."

Flowers Hits the Ground Running

Flowers made a good first impression in his NFL debut. The 22nd-overall pick finished with a team-leading nine catches for 78 yards on 10 targets. He also had two carries for nine yards on jet sweeps.