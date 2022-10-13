News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Took a Huge Step Forward'

Three games into his comeback from a major knee injury, J.K. Dobbins is showing more power, speed, and elusiveness every week.

His signature run against the Bengals came early in the third quarter, when Dobbins was hit in the backfield by defensive lineman Sam Hubbard but refused to go down. After shrugging off Hubbard, Dobbins evaded defensive tackle Josh Tapou and overpowered cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to gain 12 yards.

It's taking a gang to corral Dobbins, who looks ready to break out.

"I really felt he took a huge step forward last week," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "His running style, where he's at. The running play where he broke like three tackles and got us a first down. That's the J.K. Dobbins we're accustomed to seeing, so that was great."

Dobbins wants to show more of that, and he's itching for more touches. He finished with eight carries for 44 yards, but did not play in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's 19-17 victory.

It's a long season, and the Ravens want Dobbins healthy for the long haul. He understands that, but Dobbins is also fierce competitor who thinks he's ready to do more to help the Ravens win.

"It's the organization protecting me and being very cautious, which I really appreciate," Dobbins said. "I could be somewhere where they don't care about me, which they do here. It can be hard as an athlete and the competitor I am. I want to be the best. I just want to keep being patient, keeping working hard. When my number's called, do what I do. Whenever they want to let me out of the cage, it will be the right time."

When the Ravens face the Giants on Sunday, Dobbins will reconnect with running back Saquon Barkley, another gifted running back who leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Barkley also suffered a serious knee injury early in his career, and it took him a long time to return to top form. Barkley and Dobbins texted each over the past few months, and that has helped Dobbins see the big picture.