News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is Determined to Take Off From Here

Lost in J.K. Dobbins' 120-yard return in his first game back from his midseason knee procedure was a bit of Ravens history.

In that game, the 20th of Dobbins' career, he became the fastest Raven to ever accrue 1,000 rushing yards (1,048) and 10 rushing touchdowns (11) in a career.

Jamal Lewis ran for 1,364 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2000, helping the Ravens win their first Super Bowl. Now Dobbins is quickly becoming the Ravens' best running back since.

Lewis suffered a torn ACL that wiped out his sophomore season, just like Dobbins. Lewis still returned to to have much success. He had six more 1,000-yard seasons between Baltimore and Cleveland, including a 2,066-yard season in 2003 that earned him the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award.

It's too soon to say that kind of success is around the corner for Dobbins, but he feels himself getting stronger and holds himself to a high standard.

"I'm still going to get better, figure things out with my knee after coming back for my first game. The more games I play, the better I'll get," Dobbins said Tuesday.

"It's going to get better. I can't wait to see the finished product."

After posting 120 rushing yards, Dobbins said he wants to get 160 next and ultimately have a 200-yard rushing game.

First, however, he wants to make sure he never is caught again. Dobbins hit a top speed of 20.07 mph on his 44-yard run in Pittsburgh, but he is still kicking himself that he didn't score. He punched it in on the next play from four yards out.