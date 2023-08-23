J.K. Dobbins Wants to Be a Raven for Life

J.K. Dobbins is back on the field, back doing what he loves. He's all smiles and bubbling with excitement now.
As he enters his contract year, it's been clear that Dobbins' long-term future has been on his mind. He said he has had "good conversations" with General Manager Eric DeCosta and indicated that he won't cut off those talks during the season like Lamar Jackson did at this time last year.
"Mr. Eric, he's the best GM in the game. He'll get it worked out," Dobbins said. "I love it here. I want to finish my career here."
For now, Dobbins is focused on having the kind of season he has long envisioned. Though he wasn't fully "back" last year, he still averaged 5.7 yards per carry and was a monster down the stretch after his midseason knee procedure. Dobbins said his speed is different this year compared to last.
"I feel amazing," he said. "I feel pretty dang good; I'm going to just leave it at that, because I feel so good.
"I'm pretty dang confident, especially coming off of the end of the year last year; a lot of people could see that I wasn't all the way 100% healthy, but I still had some pretty good games there. But I always say, those games [where] I had good games could have been even better if I was 100%. So, if I get the volume as some of the other guys, it'll be a really good year."
Dobbins heard some of the animosity aimed his direction when he didn't take the field for minicamp and the start of training camp. He felt awkward about it too. Dobbins said it was "super tough" to sit out the first 14 practices of training camp while his teammates took the field.
"I was just being cautious," he said. "My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. And that's all it was. My teammates understood what was going on. So, it's all good now.
"I love playing football; I love being with my teammates out there, and they love when I'm out there. So, it was super tough, but we got through it. We'll continue to get better as a team with me out there, and it will be a great year. It's going to be a great year."
Dobbins won't play in the preseason finale in Tampa. After suffering a career-altering knee injury in the 2021 preseason, it's unlikely Dobbins will ever play in another preseason game. But he said going back to FedEx Field on Monday night brought some closure.
Rashod Bateman's Foot Feels 99% Healthy
Rashod Bateman is back on the field in 11-on-11 work, and even took some of the Ravens' cornerbacks deep last week.
The wide receiver's return from last year's Lisfranc foot surgery is one of the most important developments for Baltimore's offense this season. Even with the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, Bateman is a key piece to Baltimore's passing game.
Asked how close to 100 percent he feels, Bateman said 99 percent.
"I feel good. I feel strong," Bateman said. "I'm better than I was during OTAs. I'm making good process so far."
Mark Andrews Is 'Dealing With Something'
Mark Andrews doesn't like to miss practice, but he wasn't on the field for Wednesday's practice as the Ravens begin to ramp up for Week 1.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said there's "nothing serious" going on with the star tight end.
"He's just dealing with something that we're kind of working through right now," Harbaugh said.
Wide receiver Shemar Bridges will be sidelined for multiple weeks, however, as Harbaugh said he has a sprained ligament in his knee. Safety Geno Stone sat out Wednesday's practice because of ankle soreness.
Jadeveon Clowney, Ronald Darby Could Play in Preseason Finale
Signed last week, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Ronald Darby could play in the preseason finale in Tampa Bay, Harbaugh said.
The veteran free-agent additions have been practicing with the team for about a week.
Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is pushing to play in the preseason finale, and that final decisions on who plays won't be made until Friday or Saturday morning.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (hamstring) still has not returned to practice.