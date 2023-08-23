J.K. Dobbins Wants to Be a Raven for Life

For now, Dobbins is focused on having the kind of season he has long envisioned. Though he wasn't fully "back" last year, he still averaged 5.7 yards per carry and was a monster down the stretch after his midseason knee procedure. Dobbins said his speed is different this year compared to last.

"I feel amazing," he said. "I feel pretty dang good; I'm going to just leave it at that, because I feel so good.

"I'm pretty dang confident, especially coming off of the end of the year last year; a lot of people could see that I wasn't all the way 100% healthy, but I still had some pretty good games there. But I always say, those games [where] I had good games could have been even better if I was 100%. So, if I get the volume as some of the other guys, it'll be a really good year."

Dobbins heard some of the animosity aimed his direction when he didn't take the field for minicamp and the start of training camp. He felt awkward about it too. Dobbins said it was "super tough" to sit out the first 14 practices of training camp while his teammates took the field.

"I was just being cautious," he said. "My teammates need me, so I want to be there for my teammates. And that's all it was. My teammates understood what was going on. So, it's all good now.

"I love playing football; I love being with my teammates out there, and they love when I'm out there. So, it was super tough, but we got through it. We'll continue to get better as a team with me out there, and it will be a great year. It's going to be a great year."