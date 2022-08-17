News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returning to Practice Friday

J.K. Dobbins Making Progress, 'We'll See' About Week 1

J.K. Dobbins is making progress shaking off the rust from last year's season-ending knee injury but it's still too early to say for sure whether he'll play Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Dobbins returned to the practice field on Aug. 8. He has been going through individual drills and did some team offensive work over the past week, but has not participated in 11-on-11 drills yet.

Asked Wednesday if there's any sense yet on whether Dobbins would be ready for the regular season, Harbaugh said he didn't know.

"He made some good progress this week," Harbaugh said. "We measure the times of how fast he runs, how fast he decelerates, how fast he accelerates, how fast he changed direction. We do that, and you can see the improvement is tangible. So, we'll see."