Reports: Joe Flacco Is Signing With the Browns

The Browns lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in their Week 10 matchup against the Ravens.

Flacco agreed to terms with the Browns after working out for them on Friday and will join their practice squad with Cleveland (7-3) fighting with the Ravens for the AFC North crown and a playoff spot. Flacco is reportedly expected to be pulled up to the 53-man roster.

Flacco's remarkable playoff run in 2012 with the Ravens, when he threw 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions in four playoff games, led Baltimore to victory in Super Bowl XLVII and Flacco was named the game's MVP.

The 38-year-old Flacco is the Ravens' career leader in passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, regular-season wins and postseason wins. He was Baltimore's starting quarterback from his rookie season in 2008 until midway through 2018, when he suffered a midseason hip injury. He was replaced by Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to the playoffs as a rookie with a 6-1 record as their starter down the stretch.

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Broncos before the 2019 season, and he has also played for the Jets and Eagles. He started five games for the Jets last season with five touchdown passes and three interceptions, and he threw for four touchdowns during a comeback victory over the Browns. However, Flacco was not re-signed by the Jets, who traded for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson started Sunday against the Steelers, with veteran P.J. Walker the other quarterback on their roster.