Reports: Joe Flacco Is Signing With the Browns

Nov 19, 2023 at 09:47 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111923flacco
Nick Wass/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore.

Joe Flacco is reportedly headed back to the AFC North. The former Super Bowl MVP quarterback, who spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in their Week 10 matchup against the Ravens.

Flacco agreed to terms with the Browns after working out for them on Friday and will join their practice squad with Cleveland (7-3) fighting with the Ravens for the AFC North crown and a playoff spot. Flacco is reportedly expected to be pulled up to the 53-man roster.

Flacco's remarkable playoff run in 2012 with the Ravens, when he threw 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions in four playoff games, led Baltimore to victory in Super Bowl XLVII and Flacco was named the game's MVP.

The 38-year-old Flacco is the Ravens' career leader in passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, regular-season wins and postseason wins. He was Baltimore's starting quarterback from his rookie season in 2008 until midway through 2018, when he suffered a midseason hip injury. He was replaced by Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to the playoffs as a rookie with a 6-1 record as their starter down the stretch.

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Broncos before the 2019 season, and he has also played for the Jets and Eagles. He started five games for the Jets last season with five touchdown passes and three interceptions, and he threw for four touchdowns during a comeback victory over the Browns. However, Flacco was not re-signed by the Jets, who traded for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson started Sunday against the Steelers, with veteran P.J. Walker the other quarterback on their roster.

Thomspon-Robinson went 24-of-43 for 165 yards and an interception. The Browns defense led the way once again, but Thompson-Robinson did lead an eight-play, 48-yard drive to put Dustin Hopkins in position for a game-winning 34-yard field goal. The Browns beat the Steelers, 13-10, to move into second place in the AFC North race.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: How to Deal With Losing Mark Andrews

Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are heating up at just the right time with Mark Andrews out.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 11

With Baltimore off this weekend, a host of games in Week 11 will provide rooting interests for Ravens fans.
news

Reports: Mark Andrews Suffered Cracked Fibula, Ankle Ligament Injury

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Mark Andrews has a cracked fibula.
news

Joe Burrow Is Out for the Rest of the Season

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, per multiple reports.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had the Ravens' top grade against the Bengals.
news

Hip-Drop Tackle Under the Microscope After Mark Andrews Injury

Bengals LB Logan Wilson likely ended Mark Andrews' season with a hip-drop tackle Thursday night, and people are split on whether it should be banned.
news

What the Bengals Said After Loss vs. Ravens

Head Coach Zac Taylor wasn't sure if Joe Burrow would miss more time but discussed his injury. Jake Browning said he felt calm replacing Burrow. Ja'Marr Chase said the Ravens showed different coverages against him.
news

Late for Work: Ravens 'Persevere' Over Bengals, But Can They Keep It Up Without Mark Andrews?

Ravens have the receiving depth to replace Mark Andrews, says pundit. Former Ravens Super Bowl MVP to work out for the Cleveland Browns. Pundits call OBJ holding call "one of the worst holds I've ever seen." "Hip Drop" tackle discussions emerge after Andrews' season-ending injury. Bengals LB Wilson involved in three plays resulting in Ravens injuries.
news

Mark Andrews Suffers Likely Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Star TE Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury on the Ravens' first offensive drive and will likely miss the rest of the season.
news

Lamar Jackson Says 'I'm Good' After Playing Through Ankle Injury

A drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium caused two administrative stoppages during the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Bengals.
news

Ravens Wide Receivers Rise Up After Mark Andrews Goes Down

Odell Beckham Jr. topped 100 yards for the first time as a Raven, as Baltimore's wide receivers show they can carry a larger load.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising