Joe Flacco Weighs in on the No. 5 Jersey Drama

Jun 07, 2021 at 03:14 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060721-Flacco
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Former QB Joe Flacco

As is no surprise, Joe Flacco was "Joe Cool" when talking about the drama surrounding his former No. 5 Ravens jersey.

Flacco joined Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman on 105.7 The Fan Monday morning and was asked for his reaction to wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown taking the No. 5 jersey.

Flacco wore No. 5 for 11 years and a Super Bowl in Baltimore, causing some fans to have sore feelings about seeing somebody else wear it.

"I think that's all a bunch of crap," Flacco said. "Numbers are numbers, man. It's all fair game. … It's just a number."

Flacco did add that No. 52 or No. 20 – worn by Hall of Famers and Flacco's former teammates Ray Lewis and Ed Reed – could be exceptions.

Brown switched from No. 15 to No. 5 this offseason when the NFL relaxed its jersey number rules. It was the same number Brown wore in college at Oklahoma.

"I was excited when I heard I had the opportunity to get No. 5," Brown said last month. "So, I was like, 'You don't know what could happen next year, so let's just get it done now.'"

