Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: Joey Porter Jr., Zay Flowers Gain Momentum for Ravens 

"Well, I had hoped to have some more clarity about quarterback Lamar Jackson's future by the time I did these predictions, but I'm just going to assume he'll be back in 2023, playing on the franchise tag. And if that's the case, can general manager Eric DeCosta get him some receiving help? A top three wideout group of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche isn't good enough.

"The dynamic Flowers is a favorite of mine in this class. While some in the NFL see him strictly as a slot receiver, he actually had five touchdowns when lined up outside last season (and seven from the slot). Though he's only 5-foot-9, he could be used everywhere. He forced 25 missed tackles last season, third most in the country for a wideout. He could thrive with Jackson in Baltimore, especially with new coordinator Todd Monken opening up the offense."