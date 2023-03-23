Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: Joey Porter Jr., Zay Flowers Gain Momentum for Ravens 

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
"How fun would this be? Joey Porter to the Ravens. That just sounds amazing. He would be a tremendous value at a position of need for Baltimore."
"Porter's length and man-coverage capabilities are too tantalizing for the Ravens to pass on the Penn State product at this juncture of Round 1."
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
"Well, I had hoped to have some more clarity about quarterback Lamar Jackson's future by the time I did these predictions, but I'm just going to assume he'll be back in 2023, playing on the franchise tag. And if that's the case, can general manager Eric DeCosta get him some receiving help? A top three wideout group of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche isn't good enough.
"The dynamic Flowers is a favorite of mine in this class. While some in the NFL see him strictly as a slot receiver, he actually had five touchdowns when lined up outside last season (and seven from the slot). Though he's only 5-foot-9, he could be used everywhere. He forced 25 missed tackles last season, third most in the country for a wideout. He could thrive with Jackson in Baltimore, especially with new coordinator Todd Monken opening up the offense."
"It's time to get another receiver for this offense. Zay Flowers will thrive in the Todd Monken offense if Lamar Jackson is back, which I think he will be."
Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic
"There is angst among some evaluators about Flowers' size (5-foot-9, 182 pounds), but watching his college tape should ease some concerns. Flowers is a big play waiting to happen. He caught 200 balls in college and averaged more than 15 yards per reception. He makes contested catches, runs good routes, tracks deep balls well and is a game breaker with the ball in his hands. More than anything, the Ravens need offensive playmakers, and Flowers fits that bill."
CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
"The rise of the other corners at the Combine means the Ravens can benefit by getting Smith, the former consensus No. 1 prospect at the position. Smith did look pretty smooth in the positional drills to think he will be a solid plug-and-playmaking starter replacing free agent Marcus Peters."
WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
"Baltimore needs wide receiver help, but not just any wide receiver. Rashod Bateman is more of an underneath pass-catcher capable of creating opportunities for himself. The Ravens need a big, fast boundary option to keep defenses honest. Quentin Johnston has the athletic profile to meet that expectation."
CB Brian Branch, Alabama
"The 6-foot, 190-pound All-American lines up in the slot, safety and corner, the latter spot looming as a particular problem spot in Baltimore. The Ravens also historically love Crimson Tide products."