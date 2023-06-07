Late for Work 6/7: John Harbaugh's Ability to Adapt Is Why He's an Elite Head Coach

Kyle Hamilton Is Poised for a Breakout Season

Safety Kyle Hamilton is looking to pick up where he left off last season, when he became one of the defense's most impactful players after a rough start to his rookie campaign.

Hamilton's improved play came after he switched to nickel back. Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness believes the versatile Hamilton is poised to have a breakout season in Year 2.

"Allowing Hamilton to have a similar alignment breakdown to the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James would make sense, as James spent 530 of his 909 snaps in the box/slot," McGuinness wrote. "That would allow the Ravens to utilize Hamilton in the slot against tight ends and bigger receivers while attacking downhill against shorter routes. If they do that, Hamilton can be the best and most important player on the Ravens defense in 2023."

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer said Hamilton is one of the most interesting players on the team "given the breadth of his talents and the uncertainty around where he'll put them to use."

Harbaugh said yesterday that Hamilton won't be a "traditional safety" even with the departure of safety Chuck Clark, who was traded to the Jets this offseason.

"He's not going to be the nickel," Harbaugh said. "He's going to be a safety. A traditional safety role? Probably not in our defense, because we move our guys around. Our safeties are rushing the passer. They're playing linebacker. We do a lot with those guys. The fact that he's able to do all that really helps us be who we want to be on defense."

Tyler Linderbaum Ranked Among Top 5 Centers

McGuinness also had high praise for the Ravens' other first-round pick in 2022, Tyler Linderbaum. Even though Linderbaum has only played one season, he already has established himself as one of the best centers in the league, according to McGuinness.

McGuinness ranked the 2022 first-round pick at No. 5 in his center rankings.

"As a rookie, Linderbaum ranked fourth at the position with an 84.2 PFF run blocking grade, and Todd Monken's arrival as offensive coordinator could lead to more zone runs, which fit his skill set," McGuinness wrote. "His 53.5 PFF pass-blocking grade was the sixth-worst at the position, but a lot of this came from rookie struggles against stunts, something that it would be fair to expect a significant improvement from in Year 2."