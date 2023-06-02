Late for Work 6/2: John Harbaugh Says if the Ravens Do This, 'The Division Is Ours'

John Harbaugh Says if the Ravens Do This, 'The Division Is Ours'

One of the initial takeaways from the Ravens' 2023 schedule is that three of their first five games are against AFC North rivals on the road. It's a daunting challenge, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said it's also an opportunity.

During an appearance on The 33rd Team podcast hosted by former Colts Head Coach and Ravens Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano, Harbaugh said: "To me, that is nothing but a chance to take control of the division. If we win all those, the division's ours. If we win two out of three, we're in control. Even one out of those three, you're in good shape. We plan on winning them all."

Last season, the Ravens' three road divisional games all occurred during the final five weeks of the season. With Lamar Jackson sidelined for all of them, the Ravens won at Pittsburgh but lost at Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Harbaugh also revealed whether he ever doubted if Jackson would re-sign with the Ravens.

"I was just living in that world of basically faith and trust, knowing that it was going to work out the right way as long as we were doing the right things, treating people the right way," Harbaugh said. "…If it didn't work out, like at times it looked like it wasn't going to, then it wasn't going to work out and there is another plan, and that was going to be a great plan."

The second part of Harbaugh's appearance on former Oriole Adam Jones' podcast also dropped yesterday. Here are some highlights:

On his longevity as a head coach: "I remember back when I first was here and someone asked me, 'How do you plan on keeping the job?' And it was really an easy answer for me, it came right to me. We were fighting all the battles and trying to change the culture here in a lot of ways, and I just said, 'I'm not trying to keep the job; I'm trying to do the job.' If you try to do the job as well as you can to the best of your ability, in the end it gives you the best chance to keep the job."

On the failed two-point conversions in 2021 and whether he will be as aggressive this season: "There's a bunch of those I want back. Because when you don't get them it's like (puts his hands on his head in exasperation). Two years ago when we didn't get them, I was kind of playing to the fact that we were underdogs. I didn't have as much confidence that we were going to win in overtime, or that we were even going to get them stopped on the next series in the case of the Packers game. I just felt like this is our shot, let's try to win it right now. And then I felt like we could get the two-point reasonably well. The analytics are part of it, but that's overblown. Yes, we look at it, but it's do you think you're going to get it and does it give you the best chance to win the game, and it's still a gut decision at the end.