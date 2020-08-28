John Harbaugh Discusses Team Meeting on Social Justice

Aug 28, 2020 at 05:48 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082820-Harbaugh

During a Friday video conference, Head Coach John Harbaugh discussed the lengthy team meeting the Ravens held Thursday as the organization continued its proactive stance in the battle for social justice. Harbaugh was moved by the experience.

"Being part of a football team is a unique thing," Harbaugh said. "A football team comes from a lot of different places and races and spaces and religions, just many different perspectives. They have to come together and stand together, even given their differences, to work together to find mutual understanding.

"By the end of the day, I was surprised how emotionally spent I was, and I think everybody was. You care about one another and we had some really interesting … deep, thoughtful, challenging things were said back and forth. But it was spoken in love. And we learned a lot."

The Ravens issued a statement Thursday which detailed steps the organization will take to combat racism and social injustice.

"Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation's foundation and is a blemish on our country's history," the statement said in part. "If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change."

One of the goals of Thursday's meeting was to leave with a specific plan that could start immediately, and Harbaugh was pleased that was accomplished.

"I think the statement was great because it was very specific," Harbaugh said. "It outlined the things we're going to do in terms of initiatives and in terms of legislation that we want to support.

"Not everybody's going to agree with every point in that statement. Not everybody on our team, probably, is going to agree with every aspect of it. But the ability to respect each other's opinion and come up with something that's workable is a good example of how you work every problem. I'm proud of the guys for doing that. I think it took a lot of courage, intelligence and thought."

Harbaugh said the possibility of not playing games this season if there are not changes in society was not mentioned during the meeting.

"That didn't come up, specifically," Harbaugh said. "We did talk about symbolic things as a team that might be done or not done. I do believe we'll play. Guys want to play."

Harbaugh is confident the meeting will help the team focus on its social justice efforts with a clear sense of direction.

"I'm proud of our players, I'm proud of the coaches, I'm proud of the organization and the opportunity to really be at the forefront in some way of change," Harbaugh said. "We're not going to change the whole world overnight, but we can change our world. I think that's what our guys are trying to do."

Related Content

DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Late for Work 8/28: Report: Ravens Could Be Top Candidate to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

The AFC North is ranked the second-toughest division in the NFL. Lamar Jackson's college career will be celebrated with 12 hours of programming on the ACC Network. Brian Baldinger breaks down DeShon Elliott's tape.
Ravens Huddle
news

Ravens Make Statement, Demands for Social Justice

The Ravens had a team meeting Thursday and have a list of demands calling for social justice.
Practice Report: Chuck Clark Is Everywhere During Impressive Day
news

Practice Report: Chuck Clark Is Everywhere During Impressive Day

Whenever a quarterback threw in Chuck Clark's direction Thursday, he seemed one step ahead of everyone else.
T Ronnie Stanley
news

Ravens Practicing, Cancel Meetings to Focus on Social Justice

After NBA players went on strike Wednesday night, teams from around the NFL are also taking time to focus on social justice in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Late for Work 8/27: Young Wide Receiver Corps Could Take Passing Offense to New Heights

J.K. Dobbins is earning rave reviews. Looking at how two key position competitions on the offensive line are progressing. Torrey Smith is co-hosting an NFL radio show.
Ravens Partner with Xenith to Donate Helmets to Baltimore-Area High Schools
news

Ravens Partner with Xenith to Donate Helmets to Baltimore-Area High Schools

Over 100 High School Football Players Receive Top-Performing Xenith Helmets
S DeShon Elliott
news

DeShon Elliott Adds His Swagger to Ravens Defense

The Ravens are counting on a third-year safety who has played in six regular season games to be their starting free safety.
Seahawks LB Jadeveon Clowney
news

Mailbag: Could Jadeveon Clowney Be Back in Play?

Which rookie outside of the skill positions has stood out? Could Jimmy Smith play free safety? Will the Ravens sign a veteran free safety?
Former Ravens S Tony Jefferson
news

Late for Work 8/26: Tony Jefferson Would Welcome a Return to Ravens

JuJu Smith-Schuster says Marlon Humphrey is one of the toughest defenders to face. Ravens are top three in preseason power rankings. Marshal Yanda's weight loss continues to shock us. 
CB Tavon Young
news

News & Notes: Tavon Young's Return Is Like 'Another First-Round Draft Pick'

John Harbaugh expects a big season from Tyus Bowser. Inside linebacker Chris Board has 'vastly improved.' Derek Wolfe feels 'finally home.'
ILB Otaro Alaka takes on RB Justice Hill
news

Practice Report: Highly Competitive Day in Pads

The Ravens returned to pads Tuesday, the intensity was high, and several players had strong showings including James Proche II and Tavon Young.

Advertising