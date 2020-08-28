John Harbaugh Discusses Team Meeting on Social Justice

"I think the statement was great because it was very specific," Harbaugh said. "It outlined the things we're going to do in terms of initiatives and in terms of legislation that we want to support.

"Not everybody's going to agree with every point in that statement. Not everybody on our team, probably, is going to agree with every aspect of it. But the ability to respect each other's opinion and come up with something that's workable is a good example of how you work every problem. I'm proud of the guys for doing that. I think it took a lot of courage, intelligence and thought."