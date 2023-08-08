News & Notes: John Harbaugh Expects J.K. Dobbins Back 'Very Soon'

Willie Taggart Is Working for His Third Coach Named Harbaugh

New Running Backs Coach Willie Taggart has been a coaching trailblazer as the first Black head coach at five different colleges – Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and Florida. He joined the Ravens' staff this offseason and has enjoyed being able to focus strictly on football without worrying about recruiting.

"Sometimes I've got to check my phone to see if it still works," Taggart said. "It's nice to be able to coach football, and that's what you're doing – you're coaching ball and getting those guys ready to go. To be a part of a great organization like the Ravens has just made it that much better."

Taggart has been extremely close to the Harbaugh family for more than three decades. He played quarterback for Jack Harbaugh at Western Kentucky and joined Harbaugh's staff after his playing career ended. From 2007-09, Taggart was running backs coach at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh.

Now Taggart is working for his third member of the Harbaugh family and feels right at home.