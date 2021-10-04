John Harbaugh Explains Why Ravens Went for Rushing Record Instead of Taking a Knee

"One hundred percent my call," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That's one of those things that's meaningful. It's one of those things that, as a head coach, you've got to be mindful of your team and your players and your coaches and what it means to them.

"It's a very, very tough record to accomplish and it's a long-term record. I'm not going to say it's more important than winning the game, for sure. It's certainly not. But as a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches and that's something they'll have for the rest of their lives."