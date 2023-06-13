News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Rashod Bateman, Pepe Williams

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is working his way back from foot surgery, received a cortisone shot recently according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. Bateman watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline, and the focus is on getting the third-year wide receiver up to speed for the start of training camp in late July.
"He had a shot for healing purposes – cortisone type deal – so that will keep him out for a couple days," Harbaugh said. "We just decided to just let him keep rehabbing and make sure he's ready to go for training camp."
Harbaugh said second-year cornerback Pepe Williams would be sidelined until at least training camp with an undisclosed injury. Williams continued to watch Tuesday's practice from the sideline as he has done during OTAs.
"Pepe is going to do ACT and some individual," Harbaugh said. "He tells me he's going to be back to start training camp – we'll see. That's where he's at with his process."
Other players who did not practice Tuesday included running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Pat Ricard, defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and tight end and Brian Walker, who was waived on Tuesday.
Harbaugh Likes How Lamar Jackson is Visualizing New Offense
New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Lamar Jackson and Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin are in frequent communication during practices and meetings as the installment of Baltimore's new offense continues. Harbaugh is pleased with how Jackson is viewing the offense.
"It will be a different lens he's going to be looking through," Harbaugh said. "So, in terms of the way the offense has been built, every offense is built differently, so he's looking at certain things that he wasn't looking at before, in a certain way. The way it's worded, the way Todd teaches, the way the offensive coaches have put it together will be his perspective on it. think he'll study differently. I do think it's going to fit Lamar; I've told him that. We had a great talk about it yesterday. I think it's going to fit the way he sees the game really well; that's the hope. He feels that way right now, so now we've just got to get to work and let it rip and see what happens."
Odell Beckham Ready to Mentor Young Wide Receivers
At age 30, Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor are the oldest wide receivers on Baltimore's roster, and Beckham said he will embrace being a role model for younger receivers like Bateman, Duvernay and first-round pick Zay Flowers.
"Guys come up to you, and it's like, 'Oh, I remember watching you in middle school,"' Beckham said smiling. "They start to make you feel old, and I think I know what my role will be, as far as coming out and being able to show it every day and being able to lead. I feel like a good leader has to be a good follower, so just being able to be there for these guys. Shoot, I might have questions myself. We're all here to learn, and I'm excited about that room."
Justin Madubuike Is Focused on Performance Entering Contract Year
Fourth-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is an ascending player entering the final year of his contract. Madubuike is focusing on having his best season in 2023, knowing that playing well will help secure his future.
"You can make it a bigger deal than it is, or you can just put your head down and work hard," Madubuike said. "I chose to pick that route. Every year is a big year I feel like, so it doesn't change anything. You just keep working hard, you keep sharpening [your tools], getting closer to the details, be the best player you can be on and off the field, and for your teammates."
Harbaugh expects Madubuike to be an anchor on the defensive line.
"I expect [Justin Madubuike] to take off – I say take off, but kind of continue on the same track – take the next step as a player," Harbaugh said. "I think he's going to have a great year."