Presented by

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Rashod Bateman, Pepe Williams

Jun 13, 2023 at 06:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

061323N&N
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is working his way back from foot surgery, received a cortisone shot recently according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. Bateman watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline, and the focus is on getting the third-year wide receiver up to speed for the start of training camp in late July.

"He had a shot for healing purposes – cortisone type deal – so that will keep him out for a couple days," Harbaugh said. "We just decided to just let him keep rehabbing and make sure he's ready to go for training camp."

Harbaugh said second-year cornerback Pepe Williams would be sidelined until at least training camp with an undisclosed injury. Williams continued to watch Tuesday's practice from the sideline as he has done during OTAs.

"Pepe is going to do ACT and some individual," Harbaugh said. "He tells me he's going to be back to start training camp – we'll see. That's where he's at with his process."

Other players who did not practice Tuesday included running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Pat Ricard, defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and tight end and Brian Walker, who was waived on Tuesday.

Harbaugh Likes How Lamar Jackson is Visualizing New Offense

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Lamar Jackson and Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin are in frequent communication during practices and meetings as the installment of Baltimore's new offense continues. Harbaugh is pleased with how Jackson is viewing the offense.

"It will be a different lens he's going to be looking through," Harbaugh said. "So, in terms of the way the offense has been built, every offense is built differently, so he's looking at certain things that he wasn't looking at before, in a certain way. The way it's worded, the way Todd teaches, the way the offensive coaches have put it together will be his perspective on it. think he'll study differently. I do think it's going to fit Lamar; I've told him that. We had a great talk about it yesterday. I think it's going to fit the way he sees the game really well; that's the hope. He feels that way right now, so now we've just got to get to work and let it rip and see what happens."

Odell Beckham Ready to Mentor Young Wide Receivers

At age 30, Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor are the oldest wide receivers on Baltimore's roster, and Beckham said he will embrace being a role model for younger receivers like Bateman, Duvernay and first-round pick Zay Flowers.

"Guys come up to you, and it's like, 'Oh, I remember watching you in middle school,"' Beckham said smiling. "They start to make you feel old, and I think I know what my role will be, as far as coming out and being able to show it every day and being able to lead. I feel like a good leader has to be a good follower, so just being able to be there for these guys. Shoot, I might have questions myself. We're all here to learn, and I'm excited about that room."

Justin Madubuike Is Focused on Performance Entering Contract Year

Fourth-year defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is an ascending player entering the final year of his contract. Madubuike is focusing on having his best season in 2023, knowing that playing well will help secure his future.

"You can make it a bigger deal than it is, or you can just put your head down and work hard," Madubuike said. "I chose to pick that route. Every year is a big year I feel like, so it doesn't change anything. You just keep working hard, you keep sharpening [your tools], getting closer to the details, be the best player you can be on and off the field, and for your teammates."

Harbaugh expects Madubuike to be an anchor on the defensive line.

"I expect [Justin Madubuike] to take off – I say take off, but kind of continue on the same track – take the next step as a player," Harbaugh said. "I think he's going to have a great year."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Gus Edwards

Harbaugh expects J.K. Dobbins at minicamp. Zay Flowers should return to the field for minicamp after a soft tissue "tweak." Daniel Faaelele has displayed versatility at OTAs and will compete at left guard.

news

News & Notes: Tee Martin Likes the Way Lamar Jackson Is Handling New Offense

Greg Lewis is impressed with rookie Zay Flowers. Devin Duvernay takes on an active role in drills after a season-ending foot injury last year.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Is Pleased With OTA Attendance

Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman are on schedule recovering from injuries. Roquan Smith praised Patrick Queen for his professional approach. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has a separated shoulder that may require surgery.

news

News & Notes: How the Ravens Plan to Fill Calais Campbell's Shoes

The team's personnel will dictate how many three safety looks they use. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith is drawing rave reviews. Rock Ya-Sin is back on the field and impressing.

news

News & Notes: Todd Monken Wants Lamar Jackson Shouldering Less of the Load

Ravens don't have definitive timetable on when Lamar Jackson will return. Devin Duvernay gives an update on his health. Why Trenton Simpson could be a monster on special teams.

news

News & Notes: Brandon Stephens Will Focus on Playing Safety

Zay Flowers is enjoying his first look at Todd Monken's offense. Acquiring Rock Ya-Sin doesn't rule out the Ravens adding another veteran cornerback. Flowers could be used as a punt returner.

news

News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'I Want It on My Back'

Anthony Brown feels prepared if his number is called. John Harbaugh fields questions about Lamar Jackson's recovery. Gus Edwards is out of concussion protocol and wants to 'prove a point' against the Bengals.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Expect a Different Game in Second Trip Back to Cincinnati

Ravens rookies look forward to their first playoff game. Anthony Brown got valuable reps in Week 18. Greg Roman said the Ravens won't need drastically different game plans depending on which quarterback plays.

news

News & Notes: Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game Takes Their Rivalry to Another Level

Roquan Smith praises Eric DeCosta for his negotiating approach. Sammy Watkins wants an opportunity to be a playoff playmaker again. Patrick Queen isn't focusing on his next contract after seeing Smith get his.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson in 'Great Spirits,' Working Hard to Return

Nick Boyle could still be in the Ravens' plans. Gus Edwards remains in concussion protocol. John Harbaugh says Ravens played 'clean football' against Bengals.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Discusses Lamar Jackson's Status

Ravens will play to win, with eye on bigger picture. John Harbaugh shares his thoughts on possible coin toss scenario.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising