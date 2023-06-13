News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Rashod Bateman, Pepe Williams

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who is working his way back from foot surgery, received a cortisone shot recently according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. Bateman watched Tuesday's practice from the sideline, and the focus is on getting the third-year wide receiver up to speed for the start of training camp in late July.

"He had a shot for healing purposes – cortisone type deal – so that will keep him out for a couple days," Harbaugh said. "We just decided to just let him keep rehabbing and make sure he's ready to go for training camp."

Harbaugh said second-year cornerback Pepe Williams would be sidelined until at least training camp with an undisclosed injury. Williams continued to watch Tuesday's practice from the sideline as he has done during OTAs.

"Pepe is going to do ACT and some individual," Harbaugh said. "He tells me he's going to be back to start training camp – we'll see. That's where he's at with his process."

Other players who did not practice Tuesday included running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Pat Ricard, defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and tight end and Brian Walker, who was waived on Tuesday.

Harbaugh Likes How Lamar Jackson is Visualizing New Offense

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Lamar Jackson and Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin are in frequent communication during practices and meetings as the installment of Baltimore's new offense continues. Harbaugh is pleased with how Jackson is viewing the offense.