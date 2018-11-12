John Harbaugh 'Hopeful' Joe Flacco Can Play Sunday

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Joe Flacco does have a hip injury, but did not shed any more light on its severity or the quarterback's status for Sunday's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's no surprise. Harbaugh wants to keep the Bengals guessing.

"I'm kind of appreciative of the reports, to be honest with you," Harbaugh said. "It makes it tougher for the Bengals to prepare. That's kind of a good thing."

Flacco injured his hip early in last Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he "landed awkwardly on his knee," Harbaugh said. Flacco still finished the game.

Whether Flacco will be able to play Sunday against the Bengals, however, remains to be seen.

"He's getting treatment just like all the guys are getting treatment. We'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll know more as the weeks goes on. I'm hopeful all our guys play, including Joe."

The Ravens held meetings, a lift and then some on-field work installing the game plan Monday. Harbaugh said Flacco "did a number of things today." Harbaugh added that Flacco will not have to practice at all this week to still play in Sunday's game.

"He's practiced the whole season. He's practiced for 11 years," Harbaugh said. "But he might practice."

Asked whether rookie Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin III would play if Flacco can't suit up, Harbaugh said he's not going to reveal that information. He said he's not sure yet who will play, but expressed confidence that Jackson could start if needed.

"It will be based on the health of Joe. If Joe can play, he'll play. He's rehabbing to play," Harbaugh said. "It's up in the air; we're not worried about it. We're blessed with a good quarterback room."

Flacco has missed just six games during his 11-year career, all after he tore his ACL and MCL in 2015. He still finished out several plays in that game knowing he had a major knee injury. He's played through a multitude of injuries before, including a herniated disc early last season.