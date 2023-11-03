John Harbaugh Impressed By Kyle Hamilton's Strides in Year 2

Harbaugh said Hamilton has improved in every area since his rookie season, but the way he has recognized his responsibilities in pass coverage has been particularly impressive. Hamilton made mistakes early in his rookie season that led to long completions against Baltimore's defense, but those lapses have not occurred this year.

"If I was going to pick the No. 1 thing that he's really improved at, it's just understanding the relationships in the back end deep," Harbaugh said. "Having his vision open up a little bit and seeing all the different routes that he's got to be responsible for. He's really done a good job with that.

"He's a pretty versatile player. He plays everywhere. He plays both safeties. He plays in the nickel. He plays in the dime sometimes, he blitzes and covers. He's been on wide receivers. We're pretty happy with him. I think he knows, more than anybody in the way he approaches it, that he can get better. A lot better even than he is right now."

The Seahawks have three dangerous wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba who will test Baltimore's secondary on Sunday. Hamilton isn't resting on his laurels, but he's definitely more comfortable and confident in Year 2 regardless of the opponent.

"I think it's just seeing the picture more, getting more reps," Hamilton said. "It's a maturity thing. I think I've seen a lot more plays this year at this point in the year than I was last year in terms of just playing safety. Being able to come and recognize splits and stances and stuff, where as last year I was more worried about what I'm doing.