John Harbaugh Impressed By Kyle Hamilton's Strides in Year 2

Kyle Hamilton is a multi-talented safety, and his emergence in Baltimore's defense hasn't surprised Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Hamilton had a season-high 10 tackles last weekend against the Cardinals. He had a three-sack game against the Colts in Week 3, showing his quickness and timing as a blitzer, and his pass defense has been excellent.
Harbaugh said Hamilton has improved in every area since his rookie season, but the way he has recognized his responsibilities in pass coverage has been particularly impressive. Hamilton made mistakes early in his rookie season that led to long completions against Baltimore's defense, but those lapses have not occurred this year.
"If I was going to pick the No. 1 thing that he's really improved at, it's just understanding the relationships in the back end deep," Harbaugh said. "Having his vision open up a little bit and seeing all the different routes that he's got to be responsible for. He's really done a good job with that.
"He's a pretty versatile player. He plays everywhere. He plays both safeties. He plays in the nickel. He plays in the dime sometimes, he blitzes and covers. He's been on wide receivers. We're pretty happy with him. I think he knows, more than anybody in the way he approaches it, that he can get better. A lot better even than he is right now."
The Seahawks have three dangerous wide receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba who will test Baltimore's secondary on Sunday. Hamilton isn't resting on his laurels, but he's definitely more comfortable and confident in Year 2 regardless of the opponent.
"I think it's just seeing the picture more, getting more reps," Hamilton said. "It's a maturity thing. I think I've seen a lot more plays this year at this point in the year than I was last year in terms of just playing safety. Being able to come and recognize splits and stances and stuff, where as last year I was more worried about what I'm doing.
"I've never played against him (Metcalf) before, but from the film, he's super strong, super fast, has good hands, understands how to sit in zone coverages [and] get open for his quarterback. He presents a big challenge. He's one of the best receivers in our league today. That's not for no reason. Hopefully we get hands on [and] fight physicality with physicality and try to make him uncomfortable."
Lighter Practices on Friday Working Well
The Ravens are riding a three-game winning streak and have held lighter, walkthrough-type practices on Friday recently. Harbaugh said the approach could change, but he has been pleased with the results.
"It's easier to continue to do something when it's been successful," Harbaugh said. "I like what I see when we're doing it. They're locked in, attention to detail and communicating. If it wasn't that, we probably wouldn't be doing it. We'll be back in pads soon enough on Wednesday. We'll be going Fast Fridays at some point I'm sure.
"You go by where you're at in the season and how your guys are. I talk to the players. I asked Lamar today what he thought. As a quarterback, he might want to get those routes timed up, because that's valuable, too. You do miss that on Friday if you do it that way. That all comes into play."
Harbaugh Would Favor Pushing Back NFL Trade Deadline
This week's NFL trade deadline on Tuesday didn't produce a flurry of activity. Some believe there would be more action if the deadline occurred later in the season, when contenders might be more willing to trade for a key player to help put them over the top.
Harbaugh said he thought making the trade deadline later in the season would be a good idea.
"I would say yeah, why not?" Harbaugh said. "It'd be better for players. Anything that's better for the players, the teams, and for the fans is good for the game, as long as it doesn't compromise the fairness and integrity. As far as I can tell it'd be great."
Harbaugh Commends Inaugural Girls Flag Football Champions
Middletown High School prevailed over Urbana High School in overtime, 7-6, to become the champions of the inaugural girls flag football season in Frederick County.
Patrick Queen and Nelson Agholor were among the Ravens players in attendance, as well as the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe. The season had a successful launch that the Ravens are hoping to broaden across Maryland.
"A defensive struggle. That's awesome," Harbaugh said. "It just really makes you proud, excited [and] it's very cool. Congratulations to both those teams making it to the finals, the 'Super Bowl,' and hopefully we can as well."
Ravens players Patrick Queen, Nelson Agholor and more cheered on the girls as Middletown High School won the inaugural championship for Frederick County.