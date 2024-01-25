John Harbaugh's Reaction to His Brother Returning to the NFL

Jan 25, 2024 at 05:08 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: HC John Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh

Brothers John and Jim Harbaugh are back in the NFL together and couldn't be happier about it.

After nine seasons at Michigan, building that program into a national champion, Jim accepted the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday night.

The brothers were in separate conferences when Jim was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014, but that didn't stop them from meeting. They did so twice, most notably in the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory.

Now they're in the same conference, which means more frequent battles. Asked for his reaction to his brother's hiring, John smiled and said that's where his mind went first.

"My thoughts are we play them next year," John said with a smile. "We're looking forward to all of it. I'm just very happy for him, proud of him, excited for him, excited for his family."

John called his younger brother last night to congratulate him and found out that Jim's kids already have their bags packed. They're ready for California, where Jim once played with the Chargers (1999-2000).

Jim had a 44-19 record with the 49ers during his four years there, leading them to the NFC Championship three times and Super Bowl once. Now with Justin Herbert as his quarterback, Jim has a chance to go all the way – though he'll have to get through big bro first.

"Well deserved," John said. "I'll say this, the Chargers just got themselves one great coach."

