News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

John Harbaugh Discusses Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

Head Coach John Harbaugh believes both the Ravens and Commanders benefited from their two days of joint practices.

"I appreciate Ron Rivera and the Commanders organization for bringing the team up here," Harbaugh said. "I appreciate their team for the good competition, good practices. Just a first-class coaching staff there. I think we got better because of the practices. I hope they feel the same way."

NFL coaches must weigh the pros and cons of holding workouts with another NFL team. Harbaugh said opponents can potentially gain from watching videotapes of joint practices.

"It's certainly an advantage," Harbaugh said. "How significant is the thing you have to decide. I'm sure that this was live streamed – so I'm sure that other teams will have those plays that they see and all that. They'll look at that, scouts will look at the players on it just like they would [in] a game.

"We do the same thing with other practices. You have to make a determination for the organization. Do you want to shut it all down and not let your fans see any of it, or do you want to give your fans a chance to see it? You weigh it out. Coaches, we're obviously more concerned with the information, but I also feel like it's worth the work. It's worth getting out here [and] going against another team."

For linebacker Roquan Smith and other established veteran starters, the joint practices were essentially their preseason games as the only other work they'll get against an opponent before the regular season begins.