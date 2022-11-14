News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Mark Andrews Sounds 'Very Positive' About His Progress

Ravens Will Face Baker Mayfield Again on Sunday

The Panthers announced Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Ravens in place of P.J. Walker, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week.

Mayfield was Cleveland's starting quarterback for four seasons before the Browns traded him to Carolina during the offseason. He has a career 3-5 record against the Ravens with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he started Carolina's first five games this season before suffering an ankle injury in Week 5.

The Ravens are very familiar with Mayfield's game and competitive nature, and Harbaugh expects a formidable challenge.

"[I have] a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield," Harbaugh said. "We've had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns – some great games. We know what he's capable of doing, we understand his strengths as a quarterback, and we're going to have to do everything we can to stop those things."

Baltimore enjoyed one of its best defensive games of the season against the Saints, and Harbaugh isn't worried about the bye week hurting the team's momentum.

"It's not like we've been gone for a month," Harbaugh said. "We get a little bit of rest, and we get right back at it. We just have to go play our best game on Sunday, and that's what we're going to try to do."

Tyus Bowser Looked in Top Form After Long Absence

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned from his Achilles injury against New Orleans, playing 34 snaps and fitting seamlessly into the outside linebacker rotation. Harbaugh said Bowser showed no signs of rust in his first game since January.

"Tyus played very well," Harbaugh said. "He was active, fast, versatile like we know. He did a lot of different things well. I thought he played excellent – like he hadn't even missed any time at all, really – so that's a good sign."

Tyler Linderbaum Won't Rest on His Laurels