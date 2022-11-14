News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Mark Andrews Sounds 'Very Positive' About His Progress

The Ravens returned to practice Monday following their bye week, and Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates on several injured players.
Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) did not play Week 9 against the Saints, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) did not play in the second half, while pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is dealing with an ankle issue.
Harbaugh said all those players have a chance to play Sunday when the Ravens host the Carolina Panthers.
"You talk to Mark [Andrews], he sounds very positive – obviously – about it, and the trainers, as well," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how it progresses throughout the rest of the week. It'll be the same answer for Gus. JPP (Pierre-Paul) was out there today. DeSean, all those guys, we'll just see how they look on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. They all have a really good chance."
Two rookies who have not played this season are moving closer to game action - outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) and fourth-round tight end Charlie Kolar (hernia surgery). However, the Ravens are giving both rookies a chance to ramp up gradually.
"He [Ojabo] hasn't played. He wasn't in training camp at all; you look at Charlie the same way," Harbaugh said. "We'll put them out there when we think they're ready…when we feel they're ready to be successful, and that could be soon."
Ravens Will Face Baker Mayfield Again on Sunday
The Panthers announced Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Ravens in place of P.J. Walker, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week.
Mayfield was Cleveland's starting quarterback for four seasons before the Browns traded him to Carolina during the offseason. He has a career 3-5 record against the Ravens with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and he started Carolina's first five games this season before suffering an ankle injury in Week 5.
The Ravens are very familiar with Mayfield's game and competitive nature, and Harbaugh expects a formidable challenge.
"[I have] a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield," Harbaugh said. "We've had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns – some great games. We know what he's capable of doing, we understand his strengths as a quarterback, and we're going to have to do everything we can to stop those things."
Baltimore enjoyed one of its best defensive games of the season against the Saints, and Harbaugh isn't worried about the bye week hurting the team's momentum.
"It's not like we've been gone for a month," Harbaugh said. "We get a little bit of rest, and we get right back at it. We just have to go play our best game on Sunday, and that's what we're going to try to do."
Tyus Bowser Looked in Top Form After Long Absence
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned from his Achilles injury against New Orleans, playing 34 snaps and fitting seamlessly into the outside linebacker rotation. Harbaugh said Bowser showed no signs of rust in his first game since January.
"Tyus played very well," Harbaugh said. "He was active, fast, versatile like we know. He did a lot of different things well. I thought he played excellent – like he hadn't even missed any time at all, really – so that's a good sign."
Tyler Linderbaum Won't Rest on His Laurels
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has quickly become a key to Baltimore's running attack, using his strength and mobility to become the NFL's top run-blocking rookie according to Pro Football Focus.
Linderbaum isn't letting the praise go to his head, and he wants to perform even better after the bye.
"Coming back, it's time to refocus and get ready for the Carolina Panthers," Linderbaum said. "With each game you build confidence, but it's a new week every week. You're only as good as your last snap. Just coming in with that mindset, getting better in practice, continue to work on the little things. I've got to go out there and prove it each week."
Linderbaum and first-round safety Kyle Hamilton have lockers next to each other at the Under Armour Performance Center and they talk frequently about handling the ups and downs of NFL life.
"A lot of young guys on this team play a big role," Linderbaum said. "(We) learn from the good things and the bad things, learn from each other."