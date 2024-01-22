John Harbaugh on Status of Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey

Mark Andrews (ankle) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) both have a chance to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Andrews practiced every day last week and was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end was not activated off injured reserve for Saturday's divisional championship game but may be ready to join the 53-man roster by Sunday.
"We'll just see how it goes. We're looking forward to it, he practiced last week and I'm sure he'll practice again this week," Harbaugh said. "If he's ready to play, he'll play."
Humphrey did not practice last week and has not played since suffering his injury Dec. 31 against the Dolphins.
"I promise you, if Marlon can go, he will. If he can practice, he will," Harbaugh said. "I think you'll see it as the week goes on based on how much he practices. You'll probably get a pretty good feel for it. I'm very hopeful and we'll just have to see what happens."
Mike Macdonald, Anthony Weaver Reportedly Requested for Second Interviews with Falcons
The Falcons have requested second interviews with Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald and Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Harbaugh was asked what stood out about the 36-year-old Macdonald when he joined the Ravens in his mid-20's as a coaching intern in 2014.
"He was very eager and very smart and very motivated and hardworking and all those kinds of things, and you could just tell," Harbaugh said. "He had all those kinds of traits. I think he's been raised the right way. His parents are incredible people. He just got to it and worked hard at it and kind of came up through the system. With this particular defensive system, he's probably been blessed with the opportunity to grow with the same system, and then the evolution of the system over the course of the last – what nine, 10 years – he's been right in the middle of all that."
The 43-year-old Weaver was a defensive coordinator with the Texans (2020). Weaver is a former Ravens defensive end and was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach in 2022.
"All those guys on defense are great coaches," Harbaugh said. "I'm telling you, it's a really good staff. They work well together, they collaborate, they listen to one another, and they communicate well with each other and the players. It's just a good group."
Chiefs Reportedly Get Best-Case Scenario on All-Pro Guard Joe Thuney's Injury
Chiefs All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney reportedly suffered a pectoral strain Sunday and not a tear, which means he isn't necessarily ruled out for Sunday's game.
Even if he can play, Thuney might not be at full strength.
Thuney is a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning two rings with the Patriots and one with the Chiefs last year. Thuney made first-team All-Pro for the first time this season and had another outstanding game against the Bills on Sunday. He is key to Patrick Mahomes' pass protection.
Justice Hill Has Been a Difference Maker
Coming off a career-high 66-yard rushing performance on Saturday, Justice Hill is playing the best football of his career. He made several razor-sharp cuts against the Texans and finished runs with authority, while also catching two passes for 11 yards.
"I've told [Justice Hill]; he's a supremely talented player, but his heart is even bigger," Harbaugh said. "This guy ... he runs so hard. His acceleration and his bursts are right up there at the top of the league. He gets the ball north, he has really good vision, he catches the ball and he pass protects. He's a well-rounded back. I couldn't say enough about him. He's been a difference maker for us."
The Ravens received strong contributions from the entire running backs room, including Gus Edwards (10 carries, 40 yards) and Dalvin Cook (eight carries, 23 yards), who made a positive impression in his Ravens debut with a 19-yard-gain on his first carry.
"I thought he looked really good out there – Dalvin did," Harbaugh said. "He ran hard, showed his skillset off and got us those yards at the end of the game. It's one more really good player whose hands we can put the ball into, and that's a good thing."
Ravens Have Multiple Cornerbacks Stepping Up
Brandon Stephens has been Baltimore's most consistent cornerback all season, but the Ravens have multiple cornerbacks who are playing well. Ronald Darby started in place of Humphrey against the Texans and allowed just two catches for 28 yards on four targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
Nickel cornerback Arthur Maulet played 39% of the defensive snaps and had four tackles.
"Ronald Darby has played outstanding," Harbaugh said. "Brandon Stephens has played outstanding. Arthur Maulet has played outstanding. Rock (Ya-Sin) has played outstanding. All those guys have stepped up."