John Harbaugh on Status of Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey

"He was very eager and very smart and very motivated and hardworking and all those kinds of things, and you could just tell," Harbaugh said. "He had all those kinds of traits. I think he's been raised the right way. His parents are incredible people. He just got to it and worked hard at it and kind of came up through the system. With this particular defensive system, he's probably been blessed with the opportunity to grow with the same system, and then the evolution of the system over the course of the last – what nine, 10 years – he's been right in the middle of all that."