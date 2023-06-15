Presented by

News & Notes: Patrick Ricard to Begin Training Camp on PUP

Jun 15, 2023 at 04:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
by Clifton Brown & Hayley Salvatore
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB Patrick Ricard

Head Coach John Harbaugh said four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard would begin training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Ricard has been a regular attendee at OTAs and mandatory minicamp watching from the sidelines.

"He'll be on PUP [physically unable to perform list] to start, but he should be ready shortly thereafter," Harbaugh said. "He said he had hip surgery, so there's a certain timeline to that one."

Harbaugh said he expected J.K. Dobbins, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Tyus Bowser to be ready to participate fully at the beginning of training camp.

"I expected J.K. [Dobbins] to practice (at minicamp), and it just wasn't in the cards apparently. [He will] just get ready for training camp," Harbaugh said.

"Tyus should be ready. Jayln Armour-Davis should be ready to roll."

Harbaugh said Bowser has been dealing with a knee issue.

"[He was] rehabbing full speed and then when he came back, his knee kind of flared up for some reason."

Kevin Zeitler Won't Be Done With Football Any Time Soon

Kevin Zietler, who did not partake in OTAs earlier this month, was an active participant during the entire three-day minicamp.

The 33-year-old starting right guard's absence from OTAs actually helped him solidify that he has no plans to step away from the sport he loves.

"When you're in a place this good, you'd love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon," Zeitler said. "Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon.

"When I'm here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl."

Zeitler is entering the last year of his three-year contract with the Ravens, which he signed in 2021.

Since he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, Zeitler has started in all but one of 167 games with four different teams. Zeitler amassed the most fan votes among AFC guards despite not being named to last season's Pro-Bowl roster.

Marlon Humphrey Impressed by Rock Ya-Sin

New defensive addition Rock Ya-Sin has been a strong presence at cornerback throughout minicamp, emerging as the likely starter opposite Marlon Humphrey.

Ya-Sin, who has played both outside and nickel cornerback for three different teams across his four years in the NFL is open to playing wherever the Ravens coaching staff wants him.

"I'm just going to do whatever they ask me," Ya-Sin said. "… I'm working mostly outside now, but things [can] change.

"For myself … I've been playing outside [for] my first four years in the league. So, I mean I probably prefer to be out there. But like I said, we'll see how it goes."

Ya-Sin has already begun bonding with Humphrey, who spoke highly of the 27-year-old.

"He is a strong guy, so I'm a fan of how strong he is. He plays really tough, as we've talked [about]. We're both kind of built from the same cloth, as far as the physicalness, [and we] don't really care if you get beat," Humphrey said. "You want to have corners and DBs [defensive backs] that don't have any egos. You get beat, you get to the line, you play the same way, [and] you're not worried about this, you're not worried about that, [and] you don't care who makes the play; you're just wanting somebody to make the play."

It seems the feeling is mutual, as Ya-Sin cites Humphrey as a player he wants to learn from.

"I feel like I put together a decent two years. I just want to keep getting better though," Ya-Sin said. "I don't want to get complacent at all. That's one of the reasons I wanted to come here, [to] play and learn from guys like Marlon [Humphrey], his coaches, guys that got him to the place where he is. So, I'm trying to learn and continue to ascend."

John Harbaugh Is Excited to See How David Ojabo, David Oweh Look In Pads On

Both David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh are looking for breakout seasons at outside linebacker.

Harbaugh feels both Ojabo and Oweh have made strides this offseason.

"We've definitely been holding those guys back; it's a pass-rushing technique camp, but we're staying away from the," Harbaugh said. "I can't wait to see those guys roll for the games. Preseason games are going to take on a big-time added interest [with] watching those guys rush the passer."

Ojabo flashed into the backfield throughout minicamp. On Day 2, he used both power and spin moves to throw blockers off-balance.

"Odafe and Ojabo – you kind of put them together. But David has done great. He looks great to me," Harbaugh said. "I told him today [that] I'm just really excited to see him when the pads come on [and] see what he can do."

Harbaugh said Ojabo and Oweh will see some on-field action during the preseason.

"Those two guys are going to get out there.," Harbaugh said.

