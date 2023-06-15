News & Notes: Patrick Ricard to Begin Training Camp on PUP

Head Coach John Harbaugh said four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard would begin training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Ricard has been a regular attendee at OTAs and mandatory minicamp watching from the sidelines.

"He'll be on PUP [physically unable to perform list] to start, but he should be ready shortly thereafter," Harbaugh said. "He said he had hip surgery, so there's a certain timeline to that one."

Harbaugh said he expected J.K. Dobbins, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Tyus Bowser to be ready to participate fully at the beginning of training camp.

"I expected J.K. [Dobbins] to practice (at minicamp), and it just wasn't in the cards apparently. [He will] just get ready for training camp," Harbaugh said.

"Tyus should be ready. Jayln Armour-Davis should be ready to roll."

Harbaugh said Bowser has been dealing with a knee issue.

"[He was] rehabbing full speed and then when he came back, his knee kind of flared up for some reason."

Kevin Zeitler Won't Be Done With Football Any Time Soon

Kevin Zietler, who did not partake in OTAs earlier this month, was an active participant during the entire three-day minicamp.

The 33-year-old starting right guard's absence from OTAs actually helped him solidify that he has no plans to step away from the sport he loves.

"When you're in a place this good, you'd love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon," Zeitler said. "Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon.

"When I'm here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl."

Zeitler is entering the last year of his three-year contract with the Ravens, which he signed in 2021.