Late for Work 6/15: John Harbaugh Discusses Rashod Bateman's Cortisone Shot as Part of Healing Process

Jun 15, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

John Harbaugh on Rashod Bateman: 'Making Sure It's Right for Training Camp'

As Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the field this week, and first-round pick Zay Flowers signed his contract, third-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was a spectator at minicamp.

Bateman recently received a cortisone shot in his foot as he continues to work his way back from last year's Lisfranc surgery. Head Coach John Harbaugh told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson yesterday that the shot aided in the healing process of having screws removed from his foot.

With expectations for the Ravens' receiving corps at an all-time high, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said Bateman's injury history makes him "the enigma" of the team's top three wide receivers.

"He's had flashes of showing us he could be good in the NFL, there's something there. But, damn, he's had injuries," Simms said. "It's two years in a row of injuries and here we are in OTAs and minicamp and he's not practicing now because he got a shot in his foot after the Lisfranc surgery. So he's not up to speed, and that worries me, because they are far scarier with OBJ, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman. If they don't have Rashod Bateman, it's scary, but not quite to the same extent."

Bateman missed 11 games last season and five his rookie season, which he began on injured reserve after undergoing groin surgery.

As Simms pointed out, Bateman has flashed potential. Last season, the 2021 first-round pick had 15 receptions for 285 yards (19 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

For now, the focus is on getting Bateman ready for the start of training camp in late July.

"It's not a structural issue at all," Harbaugh told Anderson. "It is an issue of comfort and making sure it's right for training camp."

Harbaugh Discusses How He Will Approach J.K. Dobbins' Workload in Final Year of Rookie Contract

During Harbaugh's interview with Anderson, he was asked about his approach regarding the workload of a player entering a contract year, with Anderson specifically mentioning running back J.K Dobbins.

Dobbins, who reportedly did not practice because of a soft tissue injury, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"Everybody's got things that are important to them and everybody's in a different circumstance and situation," Harbaugh said. "Also, though, this is a team game. Team comes first, and you try to blend those things together because we need our guys playing their best. So J.K., anybody else, we want those guys to do well contractually, and if they do well in football they're going to do well contractually. So it kind of all fits together pretty well."

Marcus Peters 'Seems Likely' to Sign With Raiders

There has been speculation this offseason about free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters re-signing with the Ravens, but The Athletic's Vic Tafur said it "seems likely" that the two-time All-Pro will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders before training camp.

"Peters came in for a visit last month and, according to league and team sources, the two sides have stayed in touch as Peters tests the market," Tafur wrote. "The Raiders have other veteran cornerbacks on their list, but Peters could very likely sign with the team that he grew up rooting for as a kid in Oakland."

The Ravens signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin this offseason, presumably to replace Peters as a starter alongside Marlon Humphrey. The 27-year-old Ya-Sin, who played for the Raiders last season, is three years younger than Peters.

Cornerbacks competing for backup roles with the Ravens include second-year players Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams; veterans Daryl Worley, Trayvon Mullen, and Kevon Seymour; and rookie Kyu Blue Kelly.

Quick Hits

●      Simms and Ahmed Fareed named the Ravens' best 21st century non-quarterbacks.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/14: Stephen A. Smith Not Convinced Ravens Are Top Threat to Chiefs

Dan Orlovsky says DeAndre Hopkins should sign with the Ravens or Eagles if he wants to play with an elite quarterback. With Chuck Clark reportedly suffering a serious knee injury, Adrian Amos signs with the Jets after reportedly meeting with the Ravens. Pro Football Focus grades the Ravens' offseason. Justin Madubuike is named the Ravens' most underrated player.

news

Late for Work 6/13: Chuck Pagano Sees Some of Ray Lewis in Roquan Smith

Lamar Jackson-Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the NFL's best new veteran quarterback-wide receiver combinations. Bill Barnwell says Justin Tucker isn't the GOAT and probably never will be. David Ojabo and Patrick Queen are poised for breakout seasons. Patrick Ricard and Tyus Bowser are two of the most interesting Ravens to watch at minicamp. Is Tyler Linderbaum Pro Bowl-bound in Year 2?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Pundits Identify Position Battles Prior to Minicamp

Three Ravens enter minicamp with momentum. Marlon Humphrey ranked top 10 by passer rating allowed. Rookie Trenton Simpson 'could earn key role' in Year 1.

news

Late for Work 6/9: How Does the Ravens' Core Stack Up Against the Rest of the League?

Three statistics that enhance the Ravens' Super Bowl chances. Marcus Williams is excited about playing with Kyle Hamilton and resuming his role as a playmaker.

news

Late for Work 6/8: Every AFC North Team Projected to Have a Winning Record in 2023

A highly motivated Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins benefits the Ravens. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington are named prime candidates for contract extensions. DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly set to meet with the Titans, but speculation about the Ravens' interest continues. The Ravens are named a top landing spot for Danielle Hunter. Roquan Smith is No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's linebacker rankings.

news

Late for Work 6/7: John Harbaugh's Ability to Adapt Is Why He's an Elite Head Coach

Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks helped the most this offseason. Kyle Hamilton is poised for a breakout season. Tyler Linderbaum is ranked among the top five centers.

news

Late for Work 6/6: Pundits Debate J.K. Dobbins' Future With Ravens

Lamar Jackson cracks the top five in Chris Simms' quarterback rankings. Mike Macdonald is praised for devising a scheme that slowed Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

news

Late for Work 6/5: Todd Monken Will Unlock 'Super Saiyan-Version' of Lamar Jackson

Odell Beckham Jr. labeled the lynchpin for the Ravens as Super Bowl contenders. Mark Andrews stacks up against some of the NFL's best tight ends in history.

news

Late for Work 6/2: John Harbaugh Says if the Ravens Do This, 'The Division Is Ours'

Roquan Smith doesn't crack the top five in PFF's linebacker rankings. Rashod Bateman is a breakout candidate. The Ravens are named the best fit for Jadeveon Clowney.

news

Late for Work 6/1: Bold Predictions for J.K. Dobbins, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and More

The Ravens are among the 10 most-improved teams this offseason. Zay Flowers is a top five Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. A strong offensive line is crucial to Baltimore's success this season. The case for signing Robert Quinn. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' top three players.

news

Late for Work 5/31: Will Lamar Jackson Return to MVP Form in Todd Monken's Offense?

With Lamar Jackson being one of the NFL's most explosive runners, is it fair to question if he will run less in 2023? Commentary on the Ravens' compensatory pick history. Pundit thinks the Ravens should re-sign Justin Houston.

