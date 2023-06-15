Late for Work 6/15: John Harbaugh Discusses Rashod Bateman's Cortisone Shot as Part of Healing Process

John Harbaugh on Rashod Bateman: 'Making Sure It's Right for Training Camp'

As Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the field this week, and first-round pick Zay Flowers signed his contract, third-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was a spectator at minicamp.

Bateman recently received a cortisone shot in his foot as he continues to work his way back from last year's Lisfranc surgery. Head Coach John Harbaugh told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson yesterday that the shot aided in the healing process of having screws removed from his foot.

With expectations for the Ravens' receiving corps at an all-time high, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said Bateman's injury history makes him "the enigma" of the team's top three wide receivers.

"He's had flashes of showing us he could be good in the NFL, there's something there. But, damn, he's had injuries," Simms said. "It's two years in a row of injuries and here we are in OTAs and minicamp and he's not practicing now because he got a shot in his foot after the Lisfranc surgery. So he's not up to speed, and that worries me, because they are far scarier with OBJ, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman. If they don't have Rashod Bateman, it's scary, but not quite to the same extent."

Bateman missed 11 games last season and five his rookie season, which he began on injured reserve after undergoing groin surgery.

As Simms pointed out, Bateman has flashed potential. Last season, the 2021 first-round pick had 15 receptions for 285 yards (19 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.

For now, the focus is on getting Bateman ready for the start of training camp in late July.

"It's not a structural issue at all," Harbaugh told Anderson. "It is an issue of comfort and making sure it's right for training camp."

Harbaugh Discusses How He Will Approach J.K. Dobbins' Workload in Final Year of Rookie Contract

During Harbaugh's interview with Anderson, he was asked about his approach regarding the workload of a player entering a contract year, with Anderson specifically mentioning running back J.K Dobbins.

Dobbins, who reportedly did not practice because of a soft tissue injury, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.