Late for Work: John Harbaugh Reflects on 'Incredible Journey' With Lamar Jackson Over the Past Year

John Harbaugh Reflects on 'Incredible Journey' With Lamar Jackson Over the Past Year

The final chapter of the 2023 Ravens' story has yet to be written, but what a compelling tale it has been thus far.

This past offseason, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson had seemingly reached an impasse in contract negotiations, leading to Jackson requesting a trade. Now nine months after Jackson signed a five-year contract extension, the Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Jackson is likely going to win his second league MVP award.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked on the latest episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast” what stands out about what transpired with Jackson over the past year and where they are now.

"That's it – just the story, the incredible journey that he's been on and we've all been on together, not knowing where it was going to go or how it was going to end, but keeping focused on the idea that God has a plan," Harbaugh said. "[Lamar] is a person of faith. We all kind of leaned on that throughout this whole process and just understood that there was going to be an outcome and there was something that was going to be a good outcome, there was something that was going to be a planned outcome if we all approached it from that perspective."

While he was always optimistic that things would work out, Harbaugh admitted that he wasn't certain they would.

"Man, who knew it was going to end up like this? We didn't know that. I didn't know if he was going to be here or not," Harbaugh said. "You don't control that. Decisions were going to be made or circumstances were going to happen and it's all choices and that kind of stuff. But I knew that [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] and [Owner] Steve [Bisciotti] wanted Lamar. And I believed in my heart that Lamar wanted to be here.