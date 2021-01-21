John Harbaugh Talks About Lamar Jackson's Continued Growth

Jackson's field vision is excellent, he rarely fails to see receivers once they break open, and he can make every throw a quarterback needs to make. But he needs to make those throws more consistently, because the more Jackson puts throws on the money, the more Baltimore's offense will make defenses pay.

The Ravens haven't shown the consistent ability to counter effectively when defenses overload the box and limit Jackson's opportunities to run. Baltimore is averaging just 13.5 points in Jackson's four playoff games, and that lack of postseason production needs to change for the Ravens to reach a Super Bowl.

However, the Ravens are in a position most franchises envy. They have a charismatic quarterback who is a great leader, along with being a great player. He's 24 years old. Jackson is far more concerned with team success than individual awards or fame, and the pursuit of winning a Super Bowl will continue to fuel him.

Jackson's close friend, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, has already talked about working out more this offseason with Jackson and other teammates to improve their chemistry. Jackson's two favorite targets, Brown and tight end Mark Andrews, have a chance to play together for years, which will help them thrive off each other's talents.

Many quarterbacks don't reach their peak until their late 20's or early 30's. As good as Jackson has been, Harbaugh remains confident the best is yet to come.

"His skillset [and] his talent is really remarkable and unique," Harbaugh said. "He's got a great arm. He's a naturally gifted thrower, in terms of he's got arm talent, you would call it. He can run, he can extend plays, he sees the field well. Some of the plays he makes are just … We all, 'Wow.' That's Lamar, how did he do that? He did that in the game against the Bills, too. I think those are the things that make him so exciting and dangerous.