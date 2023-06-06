News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Gus Edwards

Running back Gus Edwards has been working on the side during OTAs but has not participated in team drills. Edwards played in nine games 2022 and averaged five yards per carry (87 carries, 433 yards) after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury.
Edwards appears to be in excellent condition and Head Coach John Harbaugh thinks Edwards will be fully ready for training camp in July, regardless of whether he participates in mandatory minicamp next week.
"I think minicamp, partially ready I'm hearing," Harbaugh said. "Training camp he's supposed to be fully ready.
"He just wasn't quite ready to get back out and practice yet – no setback. Maybe they're being a little cautious, but that's what they're doing."
Tuesday was the final OTA practice open to the media.
Harbaugh Expects 'Determined, Excited' J.K. Dobbins at Minicamp
Running back J.K. Dobbins, who has not participated in OTAs, is entering a pivotal contract year and mused about his future on Twitter last week.
The past two years have been challenging for Dobbins, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie (805 yards, nine touchdowns) before suffering a serious knee injury in 2021 that wiped out his entire season. Returning to action in 2022 (eight games, 92 carries, 520 yards, two touchdowns), Dobbins had a strong finish after opting to undergo another knee procedure mid-season.
When he returned in Week 13, Dobbins had more speed and agility and posted back-to-back 100-yard games against the Steelers (120 yards) and Browns (125 yards) in Weeks 13 & 14, respectively.
Knowing Dobbins' competitive nature, Harbaugh thinks he will be ready to roll at mandatory minicamp regardless of what the future holds.
"We want him [Dobbins] back (next season), but who knows the future?" Harbaugh said. "Nobody knows the future.
"I know J.K. – when he gets back here – will be determined [and] excited. He will work hard, his energy will be high. I know he'll be in great shape, because I know who he is as a person, and I expect great things out of him this year."
Zay Flowers Has 'Tweak' But Is Expected for Mandatory Minicamp
Expectations are high for first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, who did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Harbaugh said Flowers should be ready for next week's mandatory minicamp.
"He had kind of a tweak, soft-tissue thing," Harbaugh said. "He should be back next week, at the latest."
Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis said last week that Flowers had been impressive during OTAs.
"He's an eager player, eager learner," Lewis said. "[He] wants to be great at everything he does – and it's been fantastic to see him out here getting the opportunity to make some plays. His quickness and explosion show up daily, and how he catches the ball. It's been fantastic to get him out here and get him going."
Daniel Faalele Competes at Left Guard, Takes Reps at Multiple Positions
Second-year offensive lineman Daniel Faalele continues to trend upward and has displayed his versatility during OTAs. He's part of the open competition for the starting spot at left guard following the departure of Ben Powers to Denver in free agency.
"We're just going to try to give him every opportunity to see kind of where he flashes," Harbaugh said. "Right now is a great time. I wanted to see what he looked like – before we got out of the minicamp and the OTAs at left guard, and he looked good. He could stay a little more square and things like that, but his feet look good, his hands look good – he's able to punch quickly with his hands and react pretty quickly in there – so I wouldn't role him out as a potential left guard."
Harbaugh has also liked what he's seen at left guard from John Simpson, Ben Cleveland and rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
"I would also say that John Simpson has done a great job in there," Harbaugh said. "Ben Cleveland has been working both sides, but we got him working right tackle now – you saw that. Then Mala is doing a nice job in there. It's going to be quite a fight for that spot."