News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Gus Edwards

Zay Flowers Has 'Tweak' But Is Expected for Mandatory Minicamp

Expectations are high for first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers, who did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Harbaugh said Flowers should be ready for next week's mandatory minicamp.

"He had kind of a tweak, soft-tissue thing," Harbaugh said. "He should be back next week, at the latest."

Wide Receivers Coach Greg Lewis said last week that Flowers had been impressive during OTAs.

"He's an eager player, eager learner," Lewis said. "[He] wants to be great at everything he does – and it's been fantastic to see him out here getting the opportunity to make some plays. His quickness and explosion show up daily, and how he catches the ball. It's been fantastic to get him out here and get him going."

Daniel Faalele Competes at Left Guard, Takes Reps at Multiple Positions

Second-year offensive lineman Daniel Faalele continues to trend upward and has displayed his versatility during OTAs. He's part of the open competition for the starting spot at left guard following the departure of Ben Powers to Denver in free agency.

"We're just going to try to give him every opportunity to see kind of where he flashes," Harbaugh said. "Right now is a great time. I wanted to see what he looked like – before we got out of the minicamp and the OTAs at left guard, and he looked good. He could stay a little more square and things like that, but his feet look good, his hands look good – he's able to punch quickly with his hands and react pretty quickly in there – so I wouldn't role him out as a potential left guard."

Harbaugh has also liked what he's seen at left guard from John Simpson, Ben Cleveland and rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu.