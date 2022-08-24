Armed With 16 Different Punts, Jordan Stout Is Feeling Punter Swag

"I think this transition has been pretty easy," said Stout, the Penn State product who was the first punter taken in this year's draft. "I feel like nothing has really changed, besides [that] I have a lot of really good coaches now – not that my coaches in college weren't great, but they didn't know how to coach punting; it was more like a scheme aspect."

Working with Stout has been an enjoyable process for Special Teams Coach Randy Brown and Koch, who's now a Special Teams Consultant. Stout's learning things every day, honing in on the nitty gritty details. And he has the athleticism to apply their advice.

Stout has charisma, but he's also a hard worker who's determined to maximize his talent. He knows Koch was the best punter in Ravens history and Stout wants to continue that standard of excellence. The two punters have already formed an effective player-coach chemistry.