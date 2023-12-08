Josh Bynes Retires a Raven, Another Great Undrafted Linebacker

Josh Bynes was still in his suit and tie after a job interview to be an academic counselor at an online university. He was walking into his parents' house in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. when his phone rang.

It was Ozzie Newsome.

You want to be a Raven again? You been working out?

Yes and yes.

That was the moment when Bynes was back in the NFL. Twelve seasons later, Bynes announced Friday that he's retiring as a Raven.

Bynes will be the Ravens' Legend of the Game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens take on the Los Angels Rams, part of a celebration of an impressive career that puts him among the long list of great Ravens undrafted inside linebackers.

Bynes played from 2011-2022 and had success at every stop along the way. Though he also played for the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and Cincinnati Bengals, Bynes spent six seasons, in three separate stints, with the Ravens: 2011-2013, 2019, 2021-2022.

"The Ravens have been home," Bynes said this week. "The way they treat me, my family, there's no place like it."

Bynes helped lead Auburn to a national championship in college, but there were plenty of people who didn't think he would make it in the NFL, let alone have a 12-year career.

Bynes finished his career with 138 games played, including 82 starts. He was not only a tackling machine, but also one of the most knowledgeable players on the field and a highly respected leader. Bynes was a professional who played the game the right way, and that's why he played it for so long.

"The thing I'm most proud of is perseverance," Bynes said. "I've been released, cut. I've been told I wasn't good enough, not fast enough to play in the league, wouldn't be in the league long at all even if I had the opportunity to play.

"I can show my peers that regardless of what anybody says, you can do anything. You just go out there and prove it every single day. I feel like I proved that for my entire 12 years."

The Ravens gave Bynes his first opportunity, signing him as an undrafted rookie in 2011. But he didn't make the team coming out of his first training camp. Bynes had numerous tryouts elsewhere but didn't stick at any.

Newsome called Bynes back midway through the 2011 season and he made his debut in a Thanksgiving win over the San Francisco 49ers when Ray Lewis and Dannell Ellerbe were injured. During training camp the following year, Bynes suffered a cracked vertebrae, a scary injury for a hard-hitting linebacker.

He returned from that to step in for an injured Lewis during the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl season. In his first career start, Bynes made 13 tackles against the Denver Broncos after spending time at Ed Reed's house studying tape.

Bynes credited much of his early growth to the lessons he took from Reed in studying and learning the game, and from the mentorship of veteran undrafted inside linebackers such as Dannell Ellerbe, Albert McClellan and Jameel McClain.

"Josh is a true Raven," McClain said. "He's a smart and gritty player that has had to work for everything in his life, and another great story in Baltimore's long history of successful undrafted players."

"I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be sitting in Ed Reed's living room," said Bynes, who grew up idolizing Reed back from his Miami days. "Those guys helped me and tried to get me to understand how the game was played and how to be a pro. That was huge for me."