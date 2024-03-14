Reports: Ravens Re-Signing Quarterback Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson is reportedly coming back for another run as the Ravens' backup quarterback.
Johnson has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.
Johnson, who will turn 38 in May, spent last season in Baltimore but didn't see any action. He served as the emergency No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, who is currently a free agent.
Johnson has spent time with 14 different NFL teams and four different professional football leagues, including the United Football League, XFL, and Alliance of American Football (AAF). He was also with the Ravens in 2021.
The last time Johnson played for one team in back-to-back seasons was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011.
The Ravens also have 25-year-old mobile quarterback Malik Cunningham returning this year. Baltimore plucked Cunningham off the New England Patriots' practice squad and he saw four offensive snaps last season, all at wide receiver.
As Cunningham continues to develop as a quarterback, Johnson would provide Baltimore with a trusted veteran who could step into action if needed and be a good influence in the classroom. Cunningham has played in 39 NFL games and made nine starts.
Johnson and Cunningham will compete for the backup quarterback job, and it remains to be seen whether the Ravens will keep three quarterbacks as they did last year. Baltimore could also still look to supplement at the position via the draft.