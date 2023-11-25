Presented by

Josh Ross, Andrew Adams Elevated vs. Chargers

Nov 25, 2023 at 04:34 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Inactives112523
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: ILB Josh Ross, S Andrew Adams

Inside linebacker Josh Ross and safety Andrew Adams have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ross saw his first action of the season in Week 11 against the Bengals, playing 24 snaps on special teams. With rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) ruled out for the second straight game, Ross will be available again to replace Simpson.

The 32-year-old Adams is poised to make his Ravens debut after being signed to the practice squad Oct. 17. Adams played 13 games for the Titans last season and made 11 starts with 44 tackles and one interception. In addition to playing defense, Adams has been a regular contributor on special teams throughout his career and has also played for the Giants and Buccaneers.

In another roster move, Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery during the week. Head Coach John Harbaugh has said there is an "outside chance" Andrews could return before the season ends.

