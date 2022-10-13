Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Justice Hill Returns to Practice

The Ravens' running back corps got a shot of speed Thursday as Justice Hill (hamstring) returned to practice at limited capacity.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also back on the practice field and practiced fully, but wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is still sidelined. Tight end Nick Boyle got a rest day.

Hill suffered his injury in the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills and missed last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He leads the Ravens' running backs with 6.6 yards per carry this season, showing great burst, especially on outside runs. Hill was rolling on a critical fourth-quarter drive against the Bills, ripping off runs of 10, 12 and 14 yards before suffering the injury on the last of those carries.

With starter J.K. Dobbins getting stronger with each game, he and Hill can give the Ravens a dangerous duo out of the backfield. Baltimore also has sledgehammer Gus Edwards in his second week of practice.

After playing 22 snaps in his 2022 debut against the Bengals, Stanley didn't practice Wednesday but that was just a rest day. Other players returning from major injuries, Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters, have also been taking Wednesdays off.

Bateman has now missed five straight practices since hurting his foot against the Bills. Devin Duvernay was the only receiver to see more than two targets with Bateman out versus the Bengals.

Saquan Barkley Will Get Full Workload Despite Hurting Shoulder

The Giants had even more players not practice Thursday. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney both sat out for a second straight day. So did former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (foot).

Running back Saquon Barkley was limited for a second straight day by a shoulder issue, but Head Coach Brian Daboll said he will still get a full workload.

