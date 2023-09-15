Brothers Justice Hill, Dax Hill to Renew Their Childhood Rivalry 

Justice Hill doesn't plan to cut his little brother any slack on Sunday.
The Ravens' running back will play against his brother, Bengals safety Dax Hill, when the two teams renew their AFC North rivalry.
The Hill brothers have faced each other before, but never in such prominent roles. Dax became a starting safety for Cincinnati this season, while Justice's playing time will increase following the season-ending Achilles injury to J.K. Dobbins in Week 1.
Justice has been giving Dax smoke all week.
"I'm always a trash talker with him," Hill said Friday in the locker room. He's been avoiding me a little bit. When I can get him on the phone, I've been talking my noise."
Hill's family and friends have divided allegiance when the Ravens and Bengals meet, but their family has plenty to be proud of. The 25-year-old Justice is three years older than Dax, and they had fierce battles growing up.
"It was super competitive," Justice said. "We had a basketball court in the front yard, so it would go down out there. We competed at everything – board games, basketball, football, everything. It's not going to be anything new out there."
Did Dax ever beat Justice?
"Not until he got a little bigger," Justice said with a smile. "But for a long time, he's been getting the beatdown. We're going to keep that rolling."
Hill had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs in Week 1 and is ready to carry a heavier workload after playing primarily on special teams during his five-year career. He missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury but he has fully recovered and looks forward to regular reps at running back.
"I'm excited, man," Justice said. "I've been here for four, five years now. I've been waiting for this opportunity. I'm going to take full advantage."
Bengals-Ravens to Set Record for Meeting Three Times in Four-Game Span
The Ravens and Bengals can't seem to stop playing each other recently.
According to the NFL, Baltimore and Cincinnati will become the first teams in the Super Bowl era to face each other three times in a four-game span, including the postseason.
"It's a new level of familiarity, apparently," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We're excited for the opportunity in all seriousness. We can't wait to go play the game. We respect the team, we respect the environment. We know we have our work cut out for us, but we also feel like we're up for it, and we're ready to go roll. Let's go see what happens."
Sam Mustipher Ready to Start at Center
With starting center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) ruled out for Sunday, Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher is expected to step in as the starting center. Mustipher started 40 games for the Bears over the past three seasons and will lean on that experience.
"Obviously, you never want to see somebody go down, especially a guy like Tyler," said Mustipher, who played high school football at Our Lady of Good Counsel. "I grew up around here, so I know what it means to play like a Raven. I played for Terrell Suggs' AAU team. To me, this is home.
"It's been very cool to be able to snap to a guy like Lamar Jackson. That guy's electric. Being able to get used to each other, preparing for the road, silent cadence and things like that. I feel like we're doing well with it. Now I just have to go out and execute."
Mustipher said his family is thrilled to have him back in the area playing for the Ravens, but he's been focused on his job.
"When I came for my visit before I signed, I stayed in a hotel even though my parents live eight minutes from here (Under Armour Performance Center)," Mustipher said. "It was a business trip. But now they're very excited."
Odell Beckham Jr. Brings Gifts to Teammates
Odell Beckham Jr. came to work recently playing Santa Claus, gifting his teammates new toothbrushes and water flossers.
Hill couldn't resist poking fun at some of his teammates regarding their oral hygiene.
"I don't need it as much, but there's definitely some guys around here that need to take full advantage of these gifts," Hill said.