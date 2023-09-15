Brothers Justice Hill, Dax Hill to Renew Their Childhood Rivalry 

Justice Hill doesn't plan to cut his little brother any slack on Sunday.

The Ravens' running back will play against his brother, Bengals safety Dax Hill, when the two teams renew their AFC North rivalry.

The Hill brothers have faced each other before, but never in such prominent roles. Dax became a starting safety for Cincinnati this season, while Justice's playing time will increase following the season-ending Achilles injury to J.K. Dobbins in Week 1.

Justice has been giving Dax smoke all week.

"I'm always a trash talker with him," Hill said Friday in the locker room. He's been avoiding me a little bit. When I can get him on the phone, I've been talking my noise."

Hill's family and friends have divided allegiance when the Ravens and Bengals meet, but their family has plenty to be proud of. The 25-year-old Justice is three years older than Dax, and they had fierce battles growing up.

"It was super competitive," Justice said. "We had a basketball court in the front yard, so it would go down out there. We competed at everything – board games, basketball, football, everything. It's not going to be anything new out there."

Did Dax ever beat Justice?

"Not until he got a little bigger," Justice said with a smile. "But for a long time, he's been getting the beatdown. We're going to keep that rolling."

Hill had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs in Week 1 and is ready to carry a heavier workload after playing primarily on special teams during his five-year career. He missed the entire 2021 season with an Achilles injury but he has fully recovered and looks forward to regular reps at running back.