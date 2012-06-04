Justin Boren Drawing Attention In OTAs

Jun 04, 2012 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

8140ff650e634670892c363e7d8f0162.jpg


Justin Boren joined the Ravens last season as an undrafted rookie free agent, coming to Baltimore as a long shot to the make the roster.

He ended up spending the entire regular season on the Ravens' practice squad, before getting signed to the 53-man roster for the two playoff games.

Boren now finds himself in another battle to earn his spot on the team and has made a good impression on the coaches during offseason workouts.

"Justin Boren has had an outstanding camp," Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron said after practice last week.

Boren, 6-foot-2, 325 pounds, has shuffled between center and both guard spots. He could likely end up playing a role similar to what veteran Andre Gurode did last season, serving as a backup to all three interior line positions.

"I'm going to try to be as versatile as I can to play those three positions and just work every day to get better," he said. "I'm pretty much comfortable at all three of those positions."

He's competing with rookies Kelechi Osemele and Gino Gradkowski and second-year tackle/guard Jah Reid for a roster spot and playing time. All four players could likely end up making the active roster – the Ravens finished last season with eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster – and Boren is focused on doing his part to show he belongs.

"It's great if I can impress the coaches, but I'm just trying to focus every day on doing the best that I can," he said. "It's going really well. I feel like I know the offense a lot better and feel comfortable out on the field."

Boren played all three positions during his time in college.

He started a game at right guard during his freshman year at Michigan and played center the next season. He then transferred to Ohio State after his sophomore season and played left guard during his junior and senior seasons, where he was a first-team All-Big 10 performer.

When Boren joined the Ravens, he was reunited with his former Michigan offensive line coach, Andy Moeller, which has been a boon for Boren.

"He was by far the best offensive line coach as far as learning technique that I've ever had," Boren said. "When I found out that he was the offensive line coach here, that was a huge plus, and I knew that he could get me to be the best player I could be, and he has."

As Boren and the Ravens move through the rest of the offseason, his emphasis is to continue digesting the offense and battle for a roster spot that will likely last throughout training camp.

"I just try to do the best that I can do and everything else will play itself out," Boren said. "We have a ton of great players on this team and that's the coaches' decision. I can just go out there every day and try to do my best."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Competition: Wide Receiver

The Ravens have four spots locked up with one or two up for grabs as of now.

news

Training Camp Competition: Tight End/Fullback

The lead dog is clear, but there will be jockeying for roles behind All-Pro Mark Andrews.

news

Training Camp Competition: Running Back

The Ravens know their two leaders once healthy, but there's a strong competition for who backs up J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

news

Training Camp Competition: Quarterback

The Ravens don't have any quarterback competition except for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to push each other.

news

Five Returning Ravens Who Face a Pivotal Training Camp

Daelin Hayes could add juice to Baltimore's pass rush. Ben Cleveland is part of the heated battle at left guard.

news

Ravens Training Camp to Feature 16 Open Practices

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 16 free/open practices, and fans can claim passes on July 13.

news

John Harbaugh Plans Adjustments to OTA's and Training Camp

After an injury-filled 2021 season, Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens will adjust how they approach OTA's and training camp.

news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

John Harbaugh gives health updates on Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley. Preseason games force coaches to weigh risk-reward of playing starters. Tyler Huntley's ability to learn fast is a huge asset.

news

Practice Report: James Proche II Returns, Greg Roman Not Worried About His Preseason

DeShon Elliott continues his strong play with an interception. Odafe Oweh and Calais Campbell bring the heat on a hot day.

news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Another Dope Catch

Tyre Phillips returns to practice on a heavy work day for the offensive line. Devin Duvernay takes advantage of extra reps with the wide receives shorthanded.

news

Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

Six wide receivers are sidelined during training camp, but Lamar Jackson believes the Ravens have built a strong foundation to take their passing game to another level.

news

News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

There's 'nothing definitive' on the return of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Bradley Bozeman is constantly checking his snaps. Tavon Young is 'callousing up.'

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising