Mailbag: Will the Ravens Still Bring Back Two Veterans?

Mink: I do expect the Ravens to sign a veteran edge rusher and it would not surprise me if that person is Justin Houston. After leading Baltimore with 9.5 sacks last season, Houston made it clear that he's not ready to retire. He's waited until the summer to sign each of the past two years and the fact that he's still sitting on the market tells me he's headed down the same path.

The Ravens are excited about the potential impact David Ojabo can make in Year 2, and he looks fantastic at football activities after going through the Ravens' strength and conditioning program. Baltimore also is looking for a Year 3 breakout from Odafe Oweh, similar to the jump Patrick Queen made last season. Tyus Bowser's production should rebound now that he's more removed from his Achilles surgery. Still, that leaves just three outside linebackers you can count on right now. Rookie fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson could be a rotational piece, but I wouldn't expect a large defensive role in Year 1. The Ravens need more depth and could use a more known commodity to get after quarterbacks.