Late for Work 7/7: Why a Justin Houston Reunion Makes Sense

Pundit Says Another Reunion With Justin Houston Would Make Sense

Exactly one year ago today, the Ravens re-signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year deal. It was the second summer in a row that Baltimore landed the four-time Pro Bowler.

The Ravens again could use a proven veteran at the position, and Houston is still available. Could another reunion be in the works?

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer said that even at age 34, Houston still has plenty to offer, especially with the Ravens, whose outside linebacker corps is led by Tyus Bowser and promising youngsters Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Houston led the Ravens in sacks (9.5) and quarterback pressures (39) last season.

"He projects as more than just a valuable rotational player. He could also be the best pure pass rusher on the Ravens' 2023 roster," Shaffer wrote. "Houston was a runaway No. 1 last year, even after a second-half drop-off. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the Ravens in overall pass-rush win rate (16.3%) and in win rate on 'true pass sets' (19.9%), a sample that excludes plays with play-action passes, screens, short drop-backs, a time to throw of less than two seconds or fewer than four pass rushers.

"Among all edge rushers with at least 250 pass-rush snaps last season, Houston ranked 14th in overall win rate, ahead of stars such as the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Buffalo Bills' Von Miller. Even more impressive was how often he converted those wins into sacks. Houston had a sack on 3.1% of his pass-rush snaps, or about one for every 32 snaps, a mark that compares favorably with the NFL's most productive edge rushers from last season."

If the Ravens want Houston back, they should have the means to make it happen. Spotrac.com calculated Houston's market value to be $5.3 million per year. Baltimore has approximately $9.9 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.