Late for Work: Pundit Believes Justin Madubuike Is Part of the Defensive Player of the Year Discussion

Schefter sat down with Madubuike to talk about his season and offer some insight into his season and what's it like having Lamar Jackson as his quarterback and going against him in practice.

AS: What would it mean to you to be voted to the Pro Bowl?

JM: "It would mean a lot. It would mean a lot. But all that stuff is outside of my power, outside of my control. I just want to be a dominant player for my team. Be a force on the defensive front. Setting edges, making TFL's, whatever I can do to make my team win. When I focus on that, all the extra stuff will sprinkle after."

AS: What is the thing people don't realize about QB Lamar Jackson?

JM: "That man is the best quarterback in the NFL. I chase after him every day at practice. He's throwing darts, running super-fast. Great guy, great teammate. Great human being. Best quarterback I've ever had in my life. A lot of people don't know Lamar is very very down to Earth human being. Very cool guy. Very funny dude. Great leader. He doesn't say way too much but when he does speak, everybody listens, and he means what he says. That's our leader. That's our guy. Thankful he's on my team, fo' sho.'"

AS: What is the one thing or one skill Lamar Jackson has that impresses you the most?

JM: "Just able to make defenders miss and kind of make them look ridiculous when he does it. Just, how he does it every game. Every game. Every game, all the time, all the time. He got that, I don't know what kind of gene it is, the Michael Jackson gene? I don't know what it is."

AS: Has he done it to you?

JM: "He may have. Sometimes. It happens to everybody! Nobody's safe!"

AS: What would it feel like to bring a Super Bowl to the city of Baltimore?

JM: "Dream come true. Crazy. I can't even have words to describe it. It just has to happen. If it's any year, it's this year. So, we're just going to keep taking it one game at a time. One day at a time.

Ronnie Stanley's Up-and-Down Play Hopes to Settle with Time to Heal

The Ravens got it done against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but many were surprised how they struggled to score points against a porous defense. One of the notable developments has been left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is playing through injury.

"In his return from a knee injury, Stanley struggled to deal with Los Angeles Chargers standout edge rusher Khalil Mack, who had two sacks and was in Jackson's face for much of the evening," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Stanley allowed six quarterback pressures and committed two penalties in the game, prompting Ravens coach John Harbaugh to say a day later, 'It's not been great. I think he'd be the first person to tell you that it's not been great.'"

However, the Ravens' bye week could be a boon.

"The question the Ravens have to ponder is will the bye week and the current stretch of just one game in 23 days help Stanley get closer to his pre-injury form, or is this essentially who he is as a player with the injuries having taken a toll?" Zrebiec wrote. "When healthy, Stanley has been one of the best players in the league at his position. If their answer is the latter, do they consider making a change if things don't improve soon?"

While the expectation is on Stanley returning to form, Zrebiec says the team must consider contingencies for the future depending upon how the rest of the season shakes out.