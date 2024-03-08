Justin Madubuike Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens had already taken Madubuike off the market with the franchise tag, which would have put his 2024 salary at $22.1 million. Getting a long-term deal done with him a few days before free agency opens now gives Baltimore considerably more salary-cap flexibility.

According to Pro Football Talk it sounds like the first-year salary-cap hit will be 12.25 million – a nearly $10 million savings on what it would've been under the franchise tag. Baltimore will now have more freedom to shop on the open market, a better chance of retaining some of its own free agents, and/or less need to restructure contracts and cut players to clear salary-cap space.