Justin Madubuike Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens have reached agreement on a four-year contract extension with star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.
The four-year deal is worth a reported $98 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others.
"Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense," General Manager Eric DeCosta stated. "We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!"
The Ravens had already taken Madubuike off the market with the franchise tag, which would have put his 2024 salary at $22.1 million. Getting a long-term deal done with him a few days before free agency opens now gives Baltimore considerably more salary-cap flexibility.
According to Pro Football Talk it sounds like the first-year salary-cap hit will be 12.25 million – a nearly $10 million savings on what it would've been under the franchise tag. Baltimore will now have more freedom to shop on the open market, a better chance of retaining some of its own free agents, and/or less need to restructure contracts and cut players to clear salary-cap space.
Most importantly, the contract keeps a rising Pro Bowler in Baltimore for years to come. Madubuike is just 26 years old and has improved every season, and there's reason to believe his best is yet to come.
Madubuike led the Ravens and all defensive linemen with 13 sacks last season and tied an NFL record with at least a half sack in 11 straight games. He had a whopping 64 quarterback pressures, 33 quarterback hits, and pressure rate of 13.4%, per Pro Football Focus. A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike doubled his sack total each of his four seasons.
He has long been one of the team's hardest-working players and his new deal rewards him handsomely, with a bright future ahead in Baltimore.
Check out these shots of Ravens DT Justin Madubuike, who was given the franchise tag Tuesday.