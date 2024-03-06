Late for Work: How Justin Madubuike's Franchise Tag Is Similar to Lamar Jackson's 

How Justin Madubuike's Franchise Tag Situation Is Similar to Lamar Jackson's Last Year

With the Ravens officially placing the franchise tag on defensive tackle Justin Madubuike yesterday, the question now is whether a long-term deal can be finalized by July 15.

If no agreement is reached by then, Madubuike will play under the one-year franchise tag terms. The franchise tag will cost the Ravens $22.1 million against the salary cap.

The Ravens were in the same place with Lamar Jackson last year, and The Baltimore Banner's Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer believe the situation with Madubuike will be resolved in similar fashion. Specifically, the team will let the market dictate the framework of a proposed deal.

Last April, 10 days after quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension ($179.3 million guaranteed), Jackson and the Ravens agreed on a five-year, $260 million extension ($185 million guaranteed).

"It's a similar situation where you just need an example of what somebody in the same ilk can fetch," Mancano said on “The Banner Ravens Podcast.”

Five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is the top defensive lineman set to hit free agency, but Shaffer believes the analog for Madubuike is Christian Wilkins, a 2019 first-round pick who will hit the open market after the Miami Dolphins decided not to place the franchise tag on him.

Pro Football Focus projects Wilkins' contract to be $25 million per year. Spotrac puts it at $20.2 million.