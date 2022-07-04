Late for Work 7/4: Justin Tucker Considered a Near Lock for the Hall of Fame

"My sleeper team, to be quite honest, would have to be the Baltimore Ravens," Griffin III said. "They were good last year. Even though they were banged up—the most banged up team in the entire league and Lamar Jackson was the MVP halfway through the year and then he got banged up. So, I think the Ravens coming back with a healthy Lamar Jackson—they're going to get Marlon Humphrey back, Marcus Peters back, their offensive line is going to better with the additions that they made and getting back Ronnie Stanley… So, I think that would be my sleeper team 'cause they're kind of forgotten about right now in the AFC North with the Bengals going to the Super Bowl and the Browns with all the controversy going on with them right now."