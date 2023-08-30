Justin Tucker Wants to Kick 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'

Aug 30, 2023 at 09:49 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

083023tucker
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker

It was a late August practice and the Ravens were hours away from making their final roster cuts. Justin Tucker's roster spot was, of course, safe.

But as he missed a couple of long field-goal attempts while working alone on a side field, Tucker cursed himself. This is the perfectionist that Tucker is, constantly pushing himself to remain the G.O.A.T. kicker.

While it has been kicker trade-a-palooza this week in the NFL, the Ravens are blessed to have another year with Tucker. And he's not planning on going anywhere soon.

"I just want to go until it's embarrassing for me to be out there. I want to kick until the wheels absolutely fall off," Tucker said recently on "The Lounge" podcast.

"If I have to go out there and Jordan [Stout] has to help me out onto the field, or I have to take a walker out there, I'm going to do it. I'm going to go to the bitter, bitter end."

081823lounge

Justin Tucker Joins The Lounge for Episode No. 500 | The Ravens Lounge Podcast #500

Our insiders, Mink and Garrett, talk to Justin Tucker about his 60-yard preseason bomb, the analytics of kicking, his legacy, and more. Plus, they look back on the very first episode of The Lounge and share some of their favorite interviews.

Listen On Apple Podcasts

Tucker is the only remaining player from the 2012 Super Bowl champion Ravens team. But as he enters Year 12, the five-time first-team All-Pro is still just 33 years old. That's practically a baby in kicker years.

One of Tucker's idols, fellow Texas Longhorn Phil Dawson, retired when he was 44 years old, after 21 years kicking in the league. Adam Vinatieri retired in 2021 at age 48 following 24 seasons. Hall of Fame kicker/quarterback George Blanda holds the record for being the oldest player to ever suit up in an NFL game at 48 years and 109 days old.

A potential Hall of Famer himself someday, Tucker doesn't even want to start talking about his longevity for a while.

"Ask me again in like 15 years and maybe my tune will change," he said. "But that is just not even a thought in my mind right now, truly."

Tucker had a career-high 43 field goals attempts last season. He made 37, with five of his six misses coming from 50 yards or beyond. The year before, Tucker made 94.6% of his field-goal attempts.

There are zero signs of slowing down, so when a reporter asked Special Teams Coach Randy Brown during training camp whether the time had come to start curtailing Tucker's practice reps to preserve his leg strength, Brown called over to Tucker.

"Justin, they're talking about your leg strength here, and I said you have the strongest leg in the National Football League," Brown said. "There we go. Any other questions about Justin's leg strength?"

Tucker proceeded to hit a 60-yard field goal, with room to spare, in the preseason opener.

The perfect ending in Tucker's mind would be his son, Easton, supplanting him someday as the Ravens' kicker.

"That would be pretty lit," Tucker said. "Are the kids saying that? Lit?"

Related Content

news

Roster Decisions That Could Come Next

The Ravens' initial 53-man roster is set, but they are likely not done making moves.
news

Late for Work: With Initial 53-Man Roster Set, Questions Remain at Cornerback and Edge Rusher

The Ravens won't face Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor in Week 3 and Texans' Week 1 offensive line is banged up. Baltimore is No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings. The Ravens defense makes the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. 
news

Undrafted Rookies Keaton Mitchell, Malik Hamm Make Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Two of the Ravens' best underdog stories both came true on cutdown day.
news

Tyus Bowser to Begin Season on NFI List, Out First Four Games

New cornerback Ronald Darby feels healthy and ready to contribute immediately. John Simpson's competitive juices were elevated by training camp competition with Sala Aumavae-Laulu.
news

10 Takeaways From Ravens' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Ravens cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. Here are the biggest takeaways.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Roster Cuts

The Ravens have reportedly begun releasing players to get down to the 53-man roster.
news

Late for Work: Robert Griffin III: 'If They Stay Healthy, Ravens Will Win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens offense doesn't crack the top 10 in The Ringer's rankings. Lamar Jackson is among the top five offensive win-share leaders. Zay Flowers is named a top five fantasy breakout candidate. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 100 players for 2023.
news

Injury Updates on Mark Andrews, Tyus Bowser

Mark Andrews expected to be ready for Week 1, but Tyus Bowser may be sidelined at the start of the year. Tyler Huntley isn't back from his hamstring injury, but is not a candidate for IR. 
news

Ravens Release Seven Players Ahead of Deadline

The Ravens made their first wave of roster cuts Monday, and have 29 more spaces to clear.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Steelers trade left guard Kevin Dotson who started 17 games last season. Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai injured his ankle during the preseason finale.
news

Roquan Smith Hosts Free 0 Jersey Exchange for Fans 

Roquan Smith will host a free exchange for people who have his old No. 18 jersey on Aug. 27 at Jimmy's Seafood.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising