Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

NFL fans have given their props to Justin Tucker and Patrick Ricard in voting for the Pro Bowl.
The Ravens' phenomenal placekicker was the leading vote-getting among fans at his position, while Ricard led AFC fullbacks in fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Tucker received 186,812 votes while Ricard got 142,032 votes. (142,032 votes).
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
Tucker has made the Pro Bowl four times, including the past two years, while Ricard has made it the past two seasons.
Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and is having another superb season, making 29 of 31 field goal attempts and all 27 extra point attempts. Tucker is 6-for-6 from 50 yards or more this season.
The highlight was his game-winning, record-setting 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 that became an instant moment in history.
Tucker also made a 36-yard game-winner in overtime to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, and became the fastest ever to reach 300 career field goals with a 46-yarder in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
Ricard is one of the NFL's most devastating blockers and his versatility as someone who can be moved around various formations makes him a key to Baltimore's offense. In addition to his blocking, Ricard has caught eight passes this year for a career-high 63 yards.
Several other Ravens finished among the top five in AFC fan voting. Mark Andrews, who became the first tight end in Ravens history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season on Sunday, finished second to Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs among voting for AFC tight ends.
Patrick Queen, who leads the Ravens in tackles (83), finished third among AFC inside linebackers where Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders was the top vote-getter.
Lamar Jackson finished fourth among AFC quarterbacks where Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers led the voting.
Bradley Bozeman finished third in the voting among AFC centers in his first year at the position after moving from left guard. Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs led the AFC voting.
Inside linebacker Chris Board finished third in the AFC voting for special teamers. Ola Adeniyi of the Tennessee Titans led the AFC voting.