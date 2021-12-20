Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Dec 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122021-Pro-Bowl
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: K Justin Tucker; Right: FB Patrick Ricard

NFL fans have given their props to Justin Tucker and Patrick Ricard in voting for the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens' phenomenal placekicker was the leading vote-getting among fans at his position, while Ricard led AFC fullbacks in fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Tucker received 186,812 votes while Ricard got 142,032 votes. (142,032 votes).

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

Tucker has made the Pro Bowl four times, including the past two years, while Ricard has made it the past two seasons.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and is having another superb season, making 29 of 31 field goal attempts and all 27 extra point attempts. Tucker is 6-for-6 from 50 yards or more this season.

The highlight was his game-winning, record-setting 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 that became an instant moment in history.

Tucker also made a 36-yard game-winner in overtime to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, and became the fastest ever to reach 300 career field goals with a 46-yarder in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

Ricard is one of the NFL's most devastating blockers and his versatility as someone who can be moved around various formations makes him a key to Baltimore's offense. In addition to his blocking, Ricard has caught eight passes this year for a career-high 63 yards.

Several other Ravens finished among the top five in AFC fan voting. Mark Andrews, who became the first tight end in Ravens history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season on Sunday, finished second to Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs among voting for AFC tight ends.

Patrick Queen, who leads the Ravens in tackles (83), finished third among AFC inside linebackers where Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders was the top vote-getter.

Lamar Jackson finished fourth among AFC quarterbacks where Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers led the voting.

Bradley Bozeman finished third in the voting among AFC centers in his first year at the position after moving from left guard. Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs led the AFC voting.

Inside linebacker Chris Board finished third in the AFC voting for special teamers. Ola Adeniyi of the Tennessee Titans led the AFC voting.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: How Ravens Shuffled Their Injury-Ravaged Secondary

Cornerback Kevon Seymour played 87% of the snaps after Tavon Young went down with a concussion. Rashod Bateman played a career-high 93% of the snaps.
news

Late For Work 12/20: Ravens' Final Two-Point Decision Debated Again; Should Ravens Have Gone for Two Earlier?

Media believes Harbaugh worthy of Coach of the Year. Mark Andrews labeled the NFL's best tight end. Peter King names Tyler Huntley his Offensive Player of the Week. Bengals cornerback trash-talks Lamar Jackson and Ravens with divisional game coming on Sunday.
news

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the Ravens' unique defensive gameplan and players and Head Coach Matt LaFluer LaFleur give their take on Baltimore going for two and the win.
news

Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

The Ravens are now 8-6 and have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Even in a loss, the Ravens had one of their finest performances of 2021. I'm growing weary of all the two-point conversion second-guessing. Tyler Huntley didn't look like he should be anyone's backup.
news

Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Making his second start of the season, Tyler Huntley led another fourth-quarter rally and continued to spark the offense at quarterback.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

The Ravens' two-point conversion play was designed for TE Mark Andrews, but Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on the ball.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Two-Point Conversion Decision vs. Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens lost when a two-point conversion attempt at the end went incomplete.
news

Reaction Pours in on Bad Pass Interference Call That Hurt Ravens

A defensive pass interference call on Kevon Seymour put the Ravens in a hole against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Tavon Young, Tyre Phillips Exit With Injuries

The Ravens' two most injury-riddled positions, cornerback and offensive tackle, have gotten even thinner.
news

Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers, Misses First Game Due to Injury

Calais Campbell will also not suit up. Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips will play, but Patrick Mekari will not. Nick Boyle is returning to action.
