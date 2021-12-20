Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Several other Ravens finished among the top five in AFC fan voting. Mark Andrews, who became the first tight end in Ravens history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season on Sunday, finished second to Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs among voting for AFC tight ends.

Patrick Queen, who leads the Ravens in tackles (83), finished third among AFC inside linebackers where Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders was the top vote-getter.

Lamar Jackson finished fourth among AFC quarterbacks where Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers led the voting.

Bradley Bozeman finished third in the voting among AFC centers in his first year at the position after moving from left guard. Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs led the AFC voting.