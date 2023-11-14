Keaton Mitchell Is in Line for More Touches

Harbaugh Believes Marcus Williams' Range of Motion Will Improve

Starting safety Marcus Williams, who has shown determination coming back from injuries this season, returned to the lineup against Cleveland and played all but one of the defensive snaps. However, Williams' upper body movement still seemed restricted at times from a left pectoral injury suffered in Week 1.

Williams opted not to have surgery and returned in Week 5, only to suffer a hamstring injury in Week 6 that sidelined him for another three games. Harbaugh believes Williams' range of motion will improve as the season progresses.

"I think it's going to keep getting better as he gets more comfortable," Harbaugh said. "He's got some limitation there with the protection he's got on it, but as it gets stronger and stays stronger he'll need less of that and it will give him a little more range of motion. I think he's going to be just fine, moving around good. He's a big part of what we're doing."

Keeping Joe Burrow in the Pocket Will Be a Priority

The Ravens were disappointed to let Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson escape the pocket numerous times on Sunday, and he hurt them by picking up first downs running or extending plays long enough to find open receivers.

Baltimore will face a similar challenge Thursday night against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has excellent pocket awareness. Burrow was bothered by a calf injury when the Ravens faced him in Week 2, but he's healthy again and it's showing in his play. He's thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his last five starts, and he's eluding pass rushers with more regularity than he was able to earlier this season.

Harbaugh wants the Ravens to be disciplined while rushing Burrow, making it harder for him to find running lanes to escape.

"Basically, we pressed the pocket too close to [Watson], and he was able to get away," Harbaugh said. "It's a fine line with a quarterback that strong and that good. [He] broke a tackle or two.