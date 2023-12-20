Mailbag: How Will Ravens Make Up for the Loss of Keaton Mitchell?

Downing: The matchups against Nick Bosa and Chase Young will absolutely be a big challenge for the Ravens against the 49ers. How the Ravens' tackles hold up could turn out to be the difference in the game. Adding to the difficult task is the fact that Ronnie Stanley's status is uncertain after he left Sunday's game in concussion protocol. If he's sidelined this week, Patrick Mekari would get the nod at left tackle, while Morgan Moses and Daniel Faalele would likely continue to rotate on the right side.

Bosa and Young are two of the most talented pass rushers in the game – they were both No. 2-overall draft picks – and they may be the best tandem in the NFL. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken will need to build his scheme around limiting them. That could mean more of a quick release passing attack where the pass rushers don't have time to get to quarterback Lamar Jackson, which would limit the opportunities in the downfield passing game. The tight ends and fullback Patrick Ricard will also be used to help chip those pass rushers at the line of scrimmage. Jackson came up with some incredible escape acts against the Jaguars on Sunday, but he can't be expected to do that every week. It will take a combination of scheme and stellar tackle play to keep the pass rushers from wrecking the game, and that will be a major focal point throughout the week.