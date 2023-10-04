Mailbag: When Could We See Keaton Mitchell?

Downing: The London trip is major change for the organization in terms of the weekly routine, and it's particularly taxing on the operations team and behind-the-scenes staff such as equipment, nutrition, and medical personnel. The Ravens will travel to London on Monday after playing the Steelers, meaning they basically have to pick up their entire operation and take it across the ocean for a week. That's logistically challenging and it can take a physical toll on the players.

However, once the team arrives in London, they will attempt to settle into a new routine as quickly as possible. Practices will resemble a similar schedule to what the Ravens have in Owings Mills on a weekly basis. The movements of the team will be organized and precise so that the players and coaches can just simply focus on the football aspect of the week. The logistical challenge of playing in another country is real, but the Titans are doing the same thing. They have to handle the travel and jet lag just like the Ravens, so there's no real advantage from that standpoint. Once the game kicks off on Sunday, it will be a normal game, and that will be the mindset of this team.