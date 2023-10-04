Kenny Pickett Says He'll Be Ready to Play By Sunday

Oct 04, 2023 at 03:02 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

100423pickett
David J. Phillip/AP Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters Wednesday that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday.

Pickett said he was a little worried at first based off what doctors were saying the injury could be, but "got lucky that it was what it was and pushing to go Sunday."

Pickett was wearing a knee brace for Wednesday's practice, but said he had no limitations and "I think by Sunday I'll be good."

"Obviously, his functionality and comfort [will be] the guide," Tomlin said. "The more functional and comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. And then as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor on his availability.

"Quarterback is no different than any other position. Young players, they need the in-helmet preparation. He knows and understands that. He's prepared to practice tomorrow. Again, we'll let tomorrow be our guide in how we move forward with that understanding."

If Pickett cannot play Sunday, the Ravens would face their third straight backup quarterback in Mitch Trubisky, who would follow Gardner Minshew of the Colts and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Browns.

