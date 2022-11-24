Late for Work 11/24: Keyshawn Johnson: Ravens' Offensive Style Is 'Portable in Playoffs'

Josh Oliver Has Emerged As an Unsung Hero for Ravens

When Ravens fans and pundits were making their projections for Baltimore's 53-man roster over the summer, it it's highly doubtful anyone had tight end Josh Oliver making the team. In fact, he wasn't even talked about as a "bubble player."

With a talented and crowded tight end room that included All-Pro Mark Andrews, recuperating blocker extraordinaire Nick Boyle, and promising fourth-round picks Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, there didn't figure to be a spot for Oliver, who had been the Ravens' No. 3 tight end in 2021.

Not only did Oliver make the team, he has become one of the AFC North leader's unsung heroes.

"Oliver, 25, has transformed himself into one of the key blockers for [Offensive Coordinator Greg] Roman's vaunted running attack," The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote.

This Sunday, Oliver will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2019. After two injury-marred seasons in Jacksonville that saw Oliver play in just four games, the Jaguars traded him to the Ravens in 2021 for a conditional seventh-round pick.

For the Ravens, it was a low-risk move that has paid dividends.

"In his new home, coaches talked about him more in terms of potential than expected production: What might he add to an offense if he harnessed all those physical tools?" Walker wrote. "He made the roster and played in 14 games but his nine catches and inconsistent blocking did not add up to a slam-dunk case for remaining on the team in 2022."

Oliver unlocked his potential and transformed himself into an adept blocker.

"Oliver forced his way into the lineup in the role Boyle used to own," Walker wrote. "He has played at least 30% of the team's offensive snaps in every game this season, acting as a run blocker on about 62% of those, according to Pro Football Focus. He grades as the sixth-best run blocker among all tight ends, per PFF. His seven catches on 12 targets won't blow your eyes out the back of your head, but that's not what the Ravens are asking of him."

Oliver said: "I think in a lot of ways, this season has been what I wanted it to be. I'm finally able to be a factor in the way I want to be, and I feel like it's just starting."

Can Odafe Oweh Still Become a 'Game-Wrecker' This Season?

Unlike Oliver, there was a tremendous amount of buzz surrounding outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. The 2021 first-round pick's freakish athleticism was on display throughout the summer and a breakout season was widely expected.

Ten games into the season, however, Oweh has just one sack and six quarterback hits. While those numbers are disappointing, they also are somewhat misleading, according to Russell Street Report's Darin McCann.

"Now, Oweh hasn't just had the chance to pin back his ears and rush the quarterback this season, to be fair. At least not to a high rate, because he has been handling other responsibilities, particularly while Tyus Bowser was out," McCann wrote. "He has done a nice job of handling his 'wide' responsibilities, directing running backs into the teeth of a formidable Ravens interior, and rushing the quarterback from outside time and time again to keep them from breaking the pocket."

That said, McCann acknowledged that "a team does not invest a first-round pick in an insanely athletic talent just to get yeoman's work out of him. They want, and expect, a game-wrecker." McCann believes that can still happen.

"Oweh has every physical trait you'd want, and every word coming out of Owings Mills is that he is a tireless worker who has high expectations for himself," McCann wrote. "Surrounding him in a unit that features established, successful veterans like Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul and Roquan Smith, among others, seems to add another element in his favor in terms of taking his game to that next level.

"Oweh hasn't met those lofty expectations so many have had for him to this point, but a back-half of the season featuring some 'splashes' and some counting stats can change the narrative for him going into season three, and can hopefully elevate this improving Ravens' defense into becoming a true menace for a playoff run."