News & Notes: Charlie Kolar Bulked Up, Looks to Earn Blocking Role

Charlie Kolar's rookie season was short-circuited before it got started last year, resulting in just 40 snaps played in his rookie season. Now he's bulking up to get more action.

The rookie fourth-round pick underwent sports hernia surgery at the start of training camp last year, sidelining him for nearly the entire season. He really only played in the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, catching four passes (on six targets) for 49 yards.

The Ravens have plenty of pass catchers in this year's offense, including in the tight ends room with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Add in the new wide receivers and it probably doesn't equate to many targets for Kolar.

While Kolar was primarily a receiving tight end in college, he has a new path to the field in the pros. Now without Nick Boyle and Josh Oliver, who signed in Minnesota after holding a large role in Baltimore last season, the Ravens need an in-line blocking tight end.

"I'm just trying to do what I can to get on the field," Kolar said. "Obviously, there's more reps in the blocking world, so if I can keep getting better and [more] effective with that, I think there's a lot of opportunity there."

Kolar added 10 pounds this offseason and says he's up to 265 pounds. It's not too far from the weight he played at last year, he said, but it's a better body composition. He's trying to control his love of cheeseburgers, he said. With a bulkier frame and long arms, Kolar has the tools to be an effective blocker. It's a matter of improving his technique and being consistent.

Oliver wasn't at all a blocker before last season and turned into quite a good one, in addition to being a complementary receiving threat. Though he didn't see much game action as a rookie, Kolar said he picked up a lot watching Boyle, Oliver and fullback Patrick Ricard.