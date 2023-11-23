Late for Work: Kyle Hamilton Making Strong Case for First-Team All-Pro Selection

"The Ravens employing four competent NFL wide receivers this year was a total revelation and limited the ability for defenses to send overwhelming coverage in the direction of Andrews," Press Box’s Glenn Clark wrote. "As such, the Ravens are converting on third down at a 44.6 percent clip, which is the sixth-best conversion rate in the NFL. That's up from 41.05 percent a year ago, which was just 12th. They're also catching the ball (save for one particular trip to Pittsburgh we're all trying to continue to forget). Their 69.35 completion percentage is fifth in the league, up 8 percentage points from a season ago when they finished in the bottom third of the league.

"Flowers has been exceptional. Beckham has of late looked like the player that helped push the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI title. And in doses, Bateman has looked like the most overall complete talent of the three. Bateman is probably the receiver whose performance most represents the fulcrum for the team's ability to overcome the loss of Andrews. Given his skill set, Bateman could join Beckham as a top third-down and red-zone target. Neither quite matches Andrews physically, but both offer a little bit of everything to make them dangerous weapons. … And none of this should make it seem like the transition to post-Andrews life will be easy or simple. But it's nice to think that the Ravens potentially can overcome the loss of a top pass-catcher, which is just so different than what we're used to around here."