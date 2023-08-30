Mailbag: Under-the-Radar Raven Who Could Break Out

Downing: Kyle Van Noy is still on the market, so until he signs elsewhere, I'd still say it's a possibility that he lands in Baltimore. However, I wouldn't call it likely. The Ravens already brought in a veteran outside linebacker/defensive end with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney. They also spent some of their limited cap space to get cornerback Ronald Darby as Marlon Humphrey is currently sidelined with a foot injury. They only have about $2.7 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, so they don't have much at their disposal.

By starting the regular season on the non-football injury list, Tyus Bowser is going to miss the first four games of the year. Harbaugh indicated this week that the injury shouldn't linger much longer than that, so adding Van Noy would likely only be a temporary solution during the first month of the season. Bowser's injury has already taken longer than expected, and if that continues, then the Ravens may decide they need more of a permanent solution at that spot in Bowser's absence. Van Noy is a talented player who could step in and make an impact on this defense, but right now I expect the Ravens to lean on Clowney, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and perhaps undrafted rookie Malik Hamm.